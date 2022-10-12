BehindtheSelfie: Matt Richards, marketing director at Lactalis South Africa

I’m in Cape Town, in the city centre, and our office is in Stellenbosch
A very happy person after a long week selling cheese, yoghurt and milk!
The outdoors (hiking, trail running), road trips and discovering new places, spending time with family and friends, drinking Steri Stumpie and eating SA’s No1 cheese, Parmalat, reading, listening to podcasts, and trying to become a better cook!
After studying at UCT, I started at Nielsen, which was a great place to learn all about the FMCG world.
Then I went to the UK and worked at Unilever for five years in brand management. I’ve now been at Lactalis (Parmalat) for the last 11 years, working across the business in various marketing and sales roles.
I currently oversee the company’s marketing and trade marketing activities. And I’ve got a fantastic team - I think we’re doing some really awesome things.
I just read Never Split the Difference by Christopher Voss. He was the FBI’s lead hostage negotiator and he’s got some great tips on negotiation! I’m also really enjoying Malcolm Gladwell’s Revisionist History podcast, and I’m binge-watching the new season of Narcos!
Anything with Dwight from the Office!
Too many pictures of the dairy shelf.
If I told you, it wouldn’t be a secret
Stock up on Parmalat Custard because then at least you’ll have dessert!