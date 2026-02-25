South Africa
    Abandoned office filing cabinets in Sandton?

    This morning, Wednesday, 25 February, piles of abandoned, weather-beaten office filing cabinets met commuters and business professionals in Sandton’s financial district. Spotted on the corner of West Street and Rivonia Road, the unexpected scene features old filing cabinets, some overflowing with papers, others locked shut with chains, a few appearing to have been pried open in desperation.
    25 Feb 2026
    25 Feb 2026
    So far, there has been no explanation for the piles of abandoned, weather-beaten office filing cabinets that met commuters and business professionals in Sandton’s financial district this morning, Wednesday, 25 February (Image supplied)
    So far, there has been no explanation for the piles of abandoned, weather-beaten office filing cabinets that met commuters and business professionals in Sandton’s financial district this morning, Wednesday, 25 February (Image supplied)

    There was nothing to indicate who placed them there or why, only confusion, curiosity, and a steadily growing buzz across social media. Even the Johannesburg Metro Police stopped at the scene to see what the commotion was all about.

    No explanation

    The unexplained appearance has triggered speculation online, with theories ranging from:

    • A statement about corporate bureaucracy.
    • An artistic protest on information overload.
    • A hint at hidden business secrets.
    • A symbolic nod to outdated office culture.

    Local business owners say the cabinets emerged overnight, without warning.

    “Why am I invested in filing cabinets right now,” commented another X user.

    Speculation on air

    Radio hosts on 947, Jacaranda, YFM and KayaFM have already begun discussing the installations on air, inviting listeners to share their theories and photos.

    "It's the most interesting thing I've seen in Sandton in months," one morning show host commented. "Whatever this is about, someone clearly wants businesspeople to pay attention."

    The timing is particularly striking: many South African companies are currently wrestling with digital transformation challenges, data management risks, and legacy systems that slow them down.

    Whether this strange appearance is connected to those issues or something else entirely remains unknown.

    What do you think the filing cabinets mean?

    Promotions, out of home, YFM, Cell C, Jacaranda, OOH, KayaFM, 947, activations
