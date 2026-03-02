Cell C moves to AI-driven network optimisation in new Odine deal

Cell C has signed a proof of concept agreement with Türkiye-based technology company Odine to test artificial intelligence tools aimed at improving network quality and connection stability.

The agreement will see Odine’s research and development arm, OdineLabs, deploy an AI-based solution designed to improve connection continuity and reduce service interruptions across Cell C’s mobile network.

The trial forms part of Cell C’s capex-light strategy, under which the operator focuses on optimising network performance while limiting heavy infrastructure investment. The AI system is intended to use automation and data-driven insights to monitor network performance and proactively address quality issues.

Cell C chief technology officer Schalk Visser said the proof of concept will assess how AI-driven automation and advanced analytics can enhance service reliability and improve customer experience.

Odine chairman and chief executive Alper Tunga Burak said the project aims to demonstrate how AI-based network orchestration tools can be deployed in live telecom environments to improve quality and operational efficiency.

The agreement also strengthens Odine’s presence in the African market. The company provides consultancy, system integration and AI-based network solutions to telecom operators.

If successful, the trial could support Cell C’s broader strategy of improving netw