Dual leadership appointments sets agency up for its most ambitious chapter yet

Zahra Mirza has been appointed group managing director and Nigel Matthews as executive creative director for Boomtown.

Zahra Mirza (left) has been appointed group managing director and Nigel Matthews (right) as executive creative director for Boomtown (Image by Lesey Svenson @ Bizcommunity)

Zahra Mirza has been appointed group managing director and Nigel Matthews as executive creative director for Boomtown.

The dual appointments reflect Boomtown’s intent to strengthen both its operational engine and creative output, while reinforcing its position as a leading independent agency with a distinctly African growth vision.

It says this marks a significant leadership milestone as the agency enters its next phase of growth, creative ambition and continental expansion.

Stewardship and growth

“This role is both stewardship and growth,” says Mirza. “It’s about ensuring the business is operationally strong today, while deliberately building what it needs to become tomorrow.

“Growth of people, growth of profit and growth of our footprint are all central to my mandate, particularly as we explore opportunities for expansion across the African continent.”

Mirza brings a strong blend of strategic, operational and commercial leadership to the role.

Her decision to join Boomtown was driven by the agency’s independent spirit and growth potential.

“Boomtown is at a genuine inflection point. It has built a credible foundation as a lead agency across exceptional clients, which creates real runway for evolution and reinvention,” she explains.

“Independence allows us to remain agile, authentic and brave, close to our clients and our people, without unnecessary red tape.”

A balance

Mirza adds that the balance between institutional depth and new leadership energy was a key drawcard.

“The people who have been here for years carry Boomtown’s ethos, while new leadership brings fresh ambition.

“That combination creates the potential for something genuinely unique: an agency that is grounded, but never static.”

Seasoned creative leader

Complementing this leadership evolution is the appointment of Matthews, a seasoned creative leader with 19 years’ experience across South Africa’s top agencies.

Matthews will oversee Boomtown’s creative vision, standards and output across all disciplines, ensuring work that is both emotionally resonant and commercially effective.

“Creativity should take up space in people’s lives,” says Matthews.

“It’s not about churning work out on time; it’s about creating work that lives long, captures hearts and delivers real business value.

“Just as important is building a safe space where ideas can thrive and where creatives can grow. Boomtown has iconic clients, ambitious clients and a diverse team with the hunger to solve problems properly.

“The leadership team’s vision for where we’re going is what truly excites me.”

Alignment

Boomtown CEO Glen Meier says the appointments reflect alignment in values, ambition and leadership philosophy.

“Zahra brings a calm, strategic strength with deep experience in independent businesses. She understands our DNA, our entrepreneurial journey and where we’re headed,” says Meier.

“She is people-focused, operationally strong and deeply invested in the work. That combination makes her the right leader for this moment.”

On Matthews’ appointment, Meier adds: “Nigel is a people-first creative leader with a relentless appreciation for great work.

“He brings the credibility, energy and mentorship needed to elevate our creative reputation, build stronger teams and consistently deliver award-worthy work.”

Expanding footprint

Looking ahead, Boomtown’s leadership team is focused on sustained growth, deeper client relationships and expanding its footprint beyond South Africa.

“This is about strengthening our core, executing our vision and building a business that lasts,” says Meier.

“With Zahra and Nigel on board, we’re setting Boomtown up for its most ambitious chapter yet.”