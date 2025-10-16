South Africa
Loeries Creative Week
Latest news | Galleries | www.loeries.com

Howard Audio wins big at the 2025 Loerie Awards

We’re thrilled to share that Howard Audio has been recognised across three incredible campaigns at this year’s Loerie Awards - one of the most prestigious accolades in the creative industry.
Issued by Howard Audio
16 Oct 2025
16 Oct 2025
Radio Craft Certificate Castle Milk Stout’s Afrikaraoke

A truly meaningful campaign by Joe Public. Afrikaraoke celebrates African heritage through the preservation and revival of traditional songs.

Working with cultural leaders and a talented choir, we recorded 12 culturally significant tracks. These were then turned into karaoke videos to reconnect communities with their roots in a fun and accessible way.

Bronze Loerie Sonic Branding for Cell C

Another brilliant collaboration with Joe Public. We were tasked with creating a new sonic identity for Cell C – one that matched their visual rebrand.

Sampling the sounds of old AC/DC converters found at Cell C HQ, we built a library of percussive textures and paired it with a melody based on the letters of ‘Cell C’ using musical cryptography.

Gold Loerie KFC: Let There Be Cake

A wild, hilarious, and totally unforgettable campaign with agency Bananas – and a powerhouse creative team.

From the original composition to sound design, every aspect was a joy to work on. It’s loud, playful, and technically challenging, and we loved every second of it. Winning gold for this one is certainly a career highlight!

A massive thank you to the Loerie Awards, and every creative, agency, client, and collaborator who made these projects possible.

It’s always an honour to be part of work that’s smart, meaningful, and beautifully executed.

Onwards!

