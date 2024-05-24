Subscribe & Follow
Jonathan Roxmouth is back on home ground, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal
Expect velvet vocals, spine-tingling crescendos, and the kind of showmanship that turns a theatre into a world of its own.
This won’t just be a night at the theatre. My Favourite Broadway is also Africa’s first-ever production to feature L-Acoustics’ groundbreaking L-ISA Immersive Audio.
L-ISA places each instrument, voice, and effect in its own space, creating a rich, multi-dimensional soundscape. Wherever you’re seated, it’ll feel like the music is happening right around you.
Of course, we’d never give away the setlist… But let’s just say, whether you’ve walked memory’s lane, revelled in the razzle dazzle, or stayed up too late, lost in the music of the night - you won’t want to sleep on this one.
Tickets are moving fast. And with only 8 shows, you’d better grab them before the winner takes them all...
Group discounts available
Make it a night out! Enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on the top two ticket prices for group bookings of 10+ (excluding matinees). Contact www.webtickets.co.za to secure your discount.
Bigger group? Bigger deal! Enjoy added discounts on 20+ tickets. Contact az.oc.oiduadrawoh@sgnikoobpuorg now.
Show details
- The Teatro, Montecasino
- Friday, 25 July - Sunday, 27 July; Friday, 1 August - Sunday 3 August
- Times: Fridays 7.30pm | Saturdays 3pm and 7.30pm | Sundays 2pm
- Duration: 2 hours (incl. intermission)
Ready to book?
Don’t wait - tickets are limited.
See you at the theatre!
- The Howard Events Team
- Celebrating excellence in sound23 Apr 12:19
- What does South Africa sound like? Behind the scenes for SA Tourism14 Apr 13:30
- Unveiling Cell C’s audio identity07 Feb 12:35
- HA Looking back 202417 Jan 12:55
