    Jonathan Roxmouth is back on home ground, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal

    Together with the newly launched 32-piece Egoli Symphonic Orchestra, conducted by Adam Howard, he’s ready to take centre stage in My Favourite Broadway - a glittering, one-of-a-kind tribute to the golden age (and bright present) of musical theatre.
    8 Jul 2025
    Expect velvet vocals, spine-tingling crescendos, and the kind of showmanship that turns a theatre into a world of its own.

    This won’t just be a night at the theatre. My Favourite Broadway is also Africa’s first-ever production to feature L-Acoustics’ groundbreaking L-ISA Immersive Audio.

    L-ISA places each instrument, voice, and effect in its own space, creating a rich, multi-dimensional soundscape. Wherever you’re seated, it’ll feel like the music is happening right around you.

    Of course, we’d never give away the setlist… But let’s just say, whether you’ve walked memory’s lane, revelled in the razzle dazzle, or stayed up too late, lost in the music of the night - you won’t want to sleep on this one.

    Tickets are moving fast. And with only 8 shows, you’d better grab them before the winner takes them all...

    Group discounts available

    Make it a night out! Enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on the top two ticket prices for group bookings of 10+ (excluding matinees). Contact www.webtickets.co.za to secure your discount.

    Bigger group? Bigger deal! Enjoy added discounts on 20+ tickets. Contact az.oc.oiduadrawoh@sgnikoobpuorg now.

    Show details

    • The Teatro, Montecasino
    • Friday, 25 July - Sunday, 27 July; Friday, 1 August - Sunday 3 August
    • Times: Fridays 7.30pm | Saturdays 3pm and 7.30pm | Sundays 2pm
    • Duration: 2 hours (incl. intermission)

    Ready to book?

    Don’t wait - tickets are limited.

    See you at the theatre!

    - The Howard Events Team



    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
