Celebrating excellence in sound

Howard Audio tops IDIDTHAT Craft Awards!

We’re thrilled to share some exciting news with our valued community – fresh from the studio!

This year, we’ve achieved remarkable recognition at the IDIDTHAT Craft Awards 2024, where our own Paul Theodorou and the Howard Audio team have topped the rankings in Sound Design and Final Mix.

These awards, judged by leaders in the advertising and production industry, celebrate the pinnacle of film production, post-production, and sound crafts in South Africa

Each month, IDIDTHAT collaborates with industry experts to spotlight exceptional talent and dedication.

Being acknowledged as the best among such distinguished peers is a true testament to the hard work and creativity poured into every project at Howard Audio.

This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence & innovation in the ever-evolving realm of sound.

