    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Celebrating excellence in sound

    Issued by Howard Audio
    23 Apr 2025
    23 Apr 2025
    Howard Audio tops IDIDTHAT Craft Awards!

    Dear Friends,

    We’re thrilled to share some exciting news with our valued community – fresh from the studio!

    This year, we’ve achieved remarkable recognition at the IDIDTHAT Craft Awards 2024, where our own Paul Theodorou and the Howard Audio team have topped the rankings in Sound Design and Final Mix.

    Celebrating excellence in sound

    These awards, judged by leaders in the advertising and production industry, celebrate the pinnacle of film production, post-production, and sound crafts in South Africa

    Each month, IDIDTHAT collaborates with industry experts to spotlight exceptional talent and dedication.

    Being acknowledged as the best among such distinguished peers is a true testament to the hard work and creativity poured into every project at Howard Audio.

    This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence & innovation in the ever-evolving realm of sound.

    Stay tuned for more updates!

    Best regards,

    Adam Howard, founder, Howard Audio

