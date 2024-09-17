Howard Audio picks up Safta 18 nomination

Howard Audio is thrilled to hear that 'Runs in the Family' has received six nominations for the up coming 2024 Safta awards.

Howard Audio performed the audio post production on the film. Our head of audio, Paul Theodorou, is nominated for Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film at this years Safta awards! Mixed in surround sound – we worked closely with with our friends at Production House – Giant Films, and esteemed director Ian Gabriel.

And what a special film this is from Ian. 'Runs In The Family' is a queer-positive comedy about father and son (and mother) relationships. But the amazing aspect of the film is the real life father and son combo of director Ian Gabriel and transgender son, writer/actor Gabe Gabriel. Written by Gabe – he also stars in the film as 'River' opposite Ace Bhatti (who played Freddie Mercury’s father in Bohemian Rhapsody) with Diaan Lawrenson and Rob van Vuuren also starring.

Also great to see 'The Masked Singer' get nominated for Best International Concept – we performed all audio post on seasons one and two for production company Rose & Oaks and was so much fun knowing the winners before everyone else!



