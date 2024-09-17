Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eatbigfishThe Publicity WorkshopClockworkTDMCProvantageYOUKNOW TechnologiesOasis Digital NetworksDaily MaverickOFM RadioAFDAGorillaVERVENIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyPrimedia BroadcastingTenacityPREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Production Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Howard Audio picks up Safta 18 nomination

    Issued by Howard Audio
    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    Howard Audio is thrilled to hear that 'Runs in the Family' has received six nominations for the up coming 2024 Safta awards.
    Howard Audio picks up Safta 18 nomination

    Howard Audio performed the audio post production on the film. Our head of audio, Paul Theodorou, is nominated for Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film at this years Safta awards! Mixed in surround sound – we worked closely with with our friends at Production House – Giant Films, and esteemed director Ian Gabriel.

    Howard Audio picks up Safta 18 nomination

    And what a special film this is from Ian. 'Runs In The Family' is a queer-positive comedy about father and son (and mother) relationships. But the amazing aspect of the film is the real life father and son combo of director Ian Gabriel and transgender son, writer/actor Gabe Gabriel. Written by Gabe – he also stars in the film as 'River' opposite Ace Bhatti (who played Freddie Mercury’s father in Bohemian Rhapsody) with Diaan Lawrenson and Rob van Vuuren also starring.

    Howard Audio picks up Safta 18 nomination

    Also great to see 'The Masked Singer' get nominated for Best International Concept – we performed all audio post on seasons one and two for production company Rose & Oaks and was so much fun knowing the winners before everyone else!

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz