Township Retail Investment Summit 2024 set for October

Exemplar, specialists in township and rural retail development, in association with Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) Property Finance will host the Township Retail Investment Summit (TRIS) 2024 at Alex Mall on 2 October 2024.

The event, in its third year, will shine a spotlight on the transformative potential of investing in South Africa's township retail sector, where growth opportunities are vast and critical for sustainable community development.

Exemplar and Nedbank CIB Property Finance have come together with a shared vision of driving inclusive economic growth through targeted investment in township retail infrastructure.

TRIS 2024 aims to provide a platform where investors, developers, retailers, government, and community leaders can collaborate to unlock the potential of under-serviced areas.

The retail sector is an essential driver of local economies, especially in township environments where accessible, quality retail services are critical to improving living standards and creating job opportunities.

TRIS 2024 is set to explore how strategic investments can reshape township economies by fostering entrepreneurship, addressing inequalities, and stimulating sustainable economic growth.

The 2024 event will provide invaluable insights into the untapped potential of South Africa’s township markets and is designed to explore investment opportunities, facilitate partnerships and showcase success stories while cementing how investment in township retail can be a catalyst for long-term economic resilience and social upliftment.

At the heart of TRIS is the partnership between Exemplar, which has a proven track record of developing retail centres in underdeveloped areas, and Property Finance, Nedbank CIB, a financial institution committed to enabling projects that align with sustainable growth and responsible investment principles.

“We are excited to partner with Nedbank CIB to present a comprehensive picture of the opportunities that township retail offers,” said Jason McCormick, CEO at Exemplar. “This summit is about more than just property development; it’s about creating lasting, positive change in communities through responsible investment.”

We are proud to support this initiative as it aligns with our core values of fostering economic inclusion and sustainable development, and illustrates our commitment to funding development in townships as well as non-metro and rural areas“ says divisional executive, Property Finance, Nedbank CIB, Vanessa Murray.

“Retail in townships plays a critical role in addressing socio-economic challenges, and we believe that TRIS 2024 will not only create increased awareness of the opportunities, but pave the way for future growth in this sector.”

TRIS 2024 will feature:

Keynote speakers: Leaders from the retail, finance, and public sectors will share their perspectives on the future of township retail investment.



Panel discussions: Topics will include township retail trends, investment risks and rewards, and strategies for successful community-driven development.



Networking opportunities: Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with key industry players and explore potential partnerships.

