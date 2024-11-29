Retail Commercial Property
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Ninety9centsJockey South AfricaMpactHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyDNA Brand ArchitectsVolpesBizcommunity.comLulaMACmobileEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Commercial Property News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Mehlareng Mall opens its doors in Zebediela

    29 Nov 2024
    29 Nov 2024
    The third and final 2024 mall opening for the McCormick Property (MPD) and Exemplar teams is complete.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Mehlareng Mall opened its doors in the last week of November to serve the communities of Mehlareng, Mahlako and the surrounding Zebediela areas.

    Anchored by Shoprite and Cashbuild, the c10 000sqm centre provides convenient banking facilities, with ATM’s by three of the country’s top banking brands as well as a selection of affordable fashion brands including the Mr Price and Pepkor groups.

    Developed by MPD in partnership with Kubela Properties, the mall aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy of bringing formal retail infrastructure to rural and township areas, where quality, convenient retail remains in high demand.

    “Each mall in our portfolio is carefully designed to meet the specific needs of its community and Mehlareng Mall is no exception”, says MD of MPD, Jason McCormick. “By avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that every development integrates seamlessly into its local context while promoting economic growth.”

    Designed in partnership with Living Planet Architects, the mall is an aesthetic highlight in the area. Looming bulkheads, natural lighting and wide comfortable walkways create a relaxed internal shopping experience and two well-lit feature entrances ensure smooth customer flow through the mall.

    Brand presence is continually enforced through tiling, wall motifs, mall furniture and lighting featuring ‘M’ iconography in bright orange and green colour palettes.

    Developed in just under seven months, the mall provides retail convenience to communities that have previously had to travel between 60 and 70 km’s to the closest towns, travel savings that will assist with basic shopping essentials that have previously had to be strictly budgeted for.

    Read more: Jason McCormick, mall opening, Exemplar
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz