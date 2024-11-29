Mehlareng Mall opens its doors in Zebediela

The third and final 2024 mall opening for the McCormick Property (MPD) and Exemplar teams is complete.

Image supplied

Mehlareng Mall opened its doors in the last week of November to serve the communities of Mehlareng, Mahlako and the surrounding Zebediela areas.

Anchored by Shoprite and Cashbuild, the c10 000sqm centre provides convenient banking facilities, with ATM’s by three of the country’s top banking brands as well as a selection of affordable fashion brands including the Mr Price and Pepkor groups.

Developed by MPD in partnership with Kubela Properties, the mall aligns with the company’s ongoing strategy of bringing formal retail infrastructure to rural and township areas, where quality, convenient retail remains in high demand.

“Each mall in our portfolio is carefully designed to meet the specific needs of its community and Mehlareng Mall is no exception”, says MD of MPD, Jason McCormick. “By avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that every development integrates seamlessly into its local context while promoting economic growth.”

Designed in partnership with Living Planet Architects, the mall is an aesthetic highlight in the area. Looming bulkheads, natural lighting and wide comfortable walkways create a relaxed internal shopping experience and two well-lit feature entrances ensure smooth customer flow through the mall.

Brand presence is continually enforced through tiling, wall motifs, mall furniture and lighting featuring ‘M’ iconography in bright orange and green colour palettes.

Developed in just under seven months, the mall provides retail convenience to communities that have previously had to travel between 60 and 70 km’s to the closest towns, travel savings that will assist with basic shopping essentials that have previously had to be strictly budgeted for.