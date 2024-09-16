Leeuwfontein Crossing: Limpopo's newest retail development

Retail developers McCormick Property Development (MPD) have launched their 88th retail development in Leeuwfontein, Marble Hall, Limpopo.

Image supplied

In an ode to the original MPD developments opened between 1983 and 2008, Leeuwfontein Crossing boasts the signature ‘Umhlanga Wave’ blue roof that was synonymous with MPD developments of old.

Thoroughly modernised to reflect current retail demands and expectations, Leeuwfontein Crossing pays homage to where it all began while giving a clear indication of just how bright the future of retail is.

“It was a moment to pause and reflect when the architects presented their colour palette for this development,” explains MD of MPD, Jason McCormick.

“A complete coincidence, but it brought home the legacy of where we started to just how far we have come when developing retail.”

Designed by Living Planet Architects, Leeuwfontein Crossing is a small community centre of just under 10,000m2 with 28 stores, anchored by Shoprite.

It has been built with expansion in mind, with additional planned GLA already worked into the first phase footprint. The tenant mix includes Standard Bank, Shoprite Liquor, Studio 88, Pep, Ackermans and a planned Sportscene. A strong food offering includes KFC, Debonairs, and Hungry Lion.

Leeuwfontein Crossing is the fifth shopping centre developed by MPD since September 2024 and the third in Limpopo in the same period. The centre will be managed by real estate investment trust Exemplar, which has a retail management portfolio of 681,936m2 across six provinces, including Leeuwfontein Crossing.

MPD has developed over 850,000m2 of convenient, essential retail hubs across five provinces to service communities in need since its first development in Dendron in 1983.