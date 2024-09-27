Madombidzha Mall opens in Makhado, Limpopo

Madombidzha Mall officially opened its doors to the community of Makhado, Limpopo on Thursday, 26 September 2024.

Image supplied

Located near Louis Trichardt, the Mall is the 83rd development by rural and township retail development experts, McCormick Property Development (MPD).

Madombidzha Mall was developed in a record breaking seven months.

Designed by MDS Architecture and MPD, Madombidzha Mall is a single-level shopping centre that makes extensive use of natural lighting, spacious walkways and full-height glass shopfronts to create an immersive shopping experience.

Two angular steel entrance structures provide a beacon of identity for shoppers whether they are travelling off the main taxi and bus routes or visiting the centre in their own vehicles.

“We are confident that Madombidzha Mall will bring a new level of shopping convenience and lifestyle offering to the community of Madombidzha”, says project manager, Chris Meyer.

“Our goal was to create a retail destination while integrating the unique cultural and environmental aspects of the area. We’ve worked closely with the local workforce and suppliers to ensure that the project provides real value to the community.”

Madombidzha Mall houses a diverse mix of national retailers, catering to the various needs of the local population. Key tenants include Shoprite, Shoprite Liquor, Roots, Clicks, Mr Price, Studio 88, Power Fashion, an ATM banking court, Hungry Lion and a KFC drive through.

An eye-catching hand painted mural inspired by the nearby Madombidzha village mountain range (part of the Soutpansberg), and the meaning of the word Madombidzha (the place of the 3-legged pot) are just some of the outstanding features of this development.

The vision for the centres logo was designed by local resident, Ndivhuho Netsianda, after a call for submissions from the community.

“We loved Ndivhuho’s work and look forward to hopefully working with him again,” says Exemplar Retail head of communication, Gayle Crow.

The Mall will be managed by the rural and township REIT going forward.

“The opening of Madombidzha Mall kicks off our opening season, with an additional two opening up in the next 8 weeks”, says MD of MPD, Jason McCormick.

“Madombidzha Mall will not only meet the retail needs of the local community but also act as an economic catalyst for growth. By creating jobs and supporting local businesses, we are investing in the future of Limpopo. We are incredibly proud to bring this project to life and excited to see it benefit the people of Madombidzha.”