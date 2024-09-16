Tshakhuma Mall awarded best rural retail development by SAPOA

Tshakhuma Mall, an innovatively sustainable retail development in Limpopo, has won the South African Property Owners Association Property Development Award for rural and small-town development.

Source: Supplied.

This prestigious recognition comes just a year after the 11,500m² mall’s grand opening in September 2023.

Anchored by Shoprite, it has significantly enhanced retail convenience for Tshakhuma and surrounding areas, which were previously under-serviced in terms of retail.

“Tshakhuma Mall is one of our most self-sufficient developments to date,” explains managing director of McCormick Property Development (MPD), Jason McCormick. “In line with our strategy of developing sustainable retail, the mall has an onsite borehole and sewerage and wastewater management plant as well as rooftop solar PV integrated with an emergency diesel generator system.”

Located along the R524 in Thohoyandou, the site is a prime location for the many retail requirements in the area and is situated alongside the province's largest fruit market.

Contemporary retail experience

Developed by MPD in partnership with Aha-naha Properties, and designed by MDS Architects, the mall’s modern design and tenant mix ensure that customers have access to quality retail in a convenient setting.

An outdoor, larger than life, chess set allows customers to relax in the food court and enjoy more than just a shopping experience. Vast bulkheads, ample natural lighting and well-ventilated walkways all contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the mall.

Tshakhuma Mall represents a crucial investment in rural development, providing a modern and accessible shopping experience while creating job opportunities and stimulating local economic growth.

The mall boasts a range of popular national retailers, catering to the needs of the community and enhancing the region’s commercial landscape.

The tenant mix includes a strong fashion and banking mix with TFG, the MRP group, Pepkor, the Studio 88 group, Woolworths Edit and Truworths all represented.

The Standard Bank branch is complimented by ATMs from Capitec, Nedbank and ABSA. A fully equipped taxi office and rank is also located on-site.

The SAPOA Property Development Award for rural and small-town development is a testament to Tshakhuma Mall’s success in addressing the retail gap in rural South Africa. It highlights the mall’s role in driving inclusive growth and development, contributing to the upliftment of the local community.

“We are honoured to receive this award, which underscores the importance of investing in rural areas. Tshakhuma Mall was designed to meet the needs of an underserved community, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the local economy,” ends Jason.