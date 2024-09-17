Retail Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ClockworkWine & RosesJockey South AfricaLGDNA Brand ArchitectsDaily MaverickRogerwilcoHeineken BeveragesInsight SurveyProvantageProduct of the Year South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retail News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Consumer confidence recovers to pre-pandemic levels, survey shows

    By Prerna Bedi
    17 Sep 2024
    17 Sep 2024
    South Africa's consumer confidence recovered further in the third quarter to its best since 2019, helped by improved willingness to spend and hopes of an interest rate cut in September, survey data released on Tuesday showed.
    Reuters/Lelethu Madikane
    Reuters/Lelethu Madikane

    The consumer confidence index (CCI), sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), improved to minus 5 points in the quarter from minus 10 in the previous three months.

    "A confluence of positive developments has bolstered the confidence levels of South Africa's more affluent consumers over the last six months," said FNB chief economist, Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya said.

    The central bank is due to announce its rate decision on Thursday, 19 September 2024, with economists expecting a 25-basis-point cut as inflation slows, according to a Reuters poll.

    Besides the deceleration in inflation, the formation of the government of national unity, the absence of load shedding, a stronger rand exchange rate, and substantial fuel price declines have also contributed to improving consumer confidence.

    "Moreover, the implementation of the two-pot retirement system on 1 September now allows consumers access to a portion of their retirement savings, which will no doubt hearten households experiencing financial distress," Matikinca-Ngwenya said.

    However, while confidence among high-income and middle-income households improved, low-income households showed weakness as the lack of pension funds and debt that is tied to the prime interest rate minimises the impact of the two-pot policy and possible rate cuts.

    Read more: consumer confidence, First National Bank, Bureau for Economic Research, interest rate cut, Prerna Bedi
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Prerna Bedi

    Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz