Pick n Pay and FNB boost rewards: Earn up to 30% back with expanded partnership

FNB and Pick n Pay are expanding their partnership to add more value for all FNB and RMB Private Bank’s customers.

The bank’s retail and commercial customers will all earn up to 30% of their spend back in eBucks when using Pick n Pay’s asap! on-demand delivery service, and up to 20% back from all items when shopping at Pick n Pay stores from 1 April 2025.

Pick n Pay customers will also continue to benefit when swiping their Smart Shopper card at till points.

This follows the increasingly positive customer response to the 99c bread rewards and the launch to the FNB Private Segment (those earning in excess of R750,000 per annum) during November 2024.

The early stages of this partnership reflected a strong 20% increase in activity on Pick n Pay Clothing and Pick n Pay’s asap! on-demand delivery service.

This deeper partnership with Pick n Pay ensures that FNB customers receive additional value. Whether shopping in-store or online, through the eBucks programme FNB customers will now have more opportunities to earn and save, making every purchase stretch further for them.

“At FNB, we are always looking for ways to make our customers’ money go further. This partnership with Pick n Pay gives customers substantially more every time they shop. The initial success with rewards on the Pick n Pay spend confirmed that FNB is delivering additional value to customers with the eBucks benefits, and we are delighted to now offer these rewards to all our customers,” says Lytania Johnson, CEO of FNB Personal Segment, emphasising the importance of the expanded partnership.

From 1 April 2025, all FNB customers can take advantage of the following eBucks rewards at Pick n Pay:

FNB Easy customers – Swipe your FNB Easy debit card to get a voucher that allows you to pay 99c for a 600g loaf of Pick n Pay white or brown bread. Customers get 4 vouchers a month.



FNB Aspire customers - Earn up to R150 per month back in eBucks when shopping in-store, using Pick n Pay asap! or buying from Pick n Pay Clothing respectively.



FNB Premier customers - Earn up to 30% back in eBucks on Pick n Pay asap! 20% back in on in-store spend, and up to 20% back at Pick n Pay Clothing.



FNB Private Clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank Customers - Earn up to 30% back in eBucks on Pick n Pay asap! 20% back on in-store spend and at Pick n Pay clothing. Customers will continue to earn on their spend at Spar, earning up to 15% back in eBucks when shopping at Spar stores.

A new era for rewards in SA

FNB has consistently pushed the boundaries of customer rewards, and this partnership with Pick n Pay solidifies its commitment to helping customers stretch their money even further. At the same time, the partnership supports Pick n Pay as it continues to strengthen its position as a trusted retailer focused on affordability and convenience.

Beyond the generous eBucks rewards on offer, FNB and Pick n Pay are planning additional promotions designed to enhance savings opportunities even further.

eBucks CEO Pieter Woodhatch reaffirms the bank’s commitment to helping customers maximise their rewards, “At FNB, we believe in putting more money back into our customers’ pockets as part of supplementing their cash spend for daily and monthly needs. By continuously evolving our eBucks programme and working closely with Pick n Pay, we are committed to providing even greater savings and convenience. This is an incredible commitment for FNB on a free programme with no monthly costs. This is also offered on all spend and not just on credit spend.”

The full retail partnership with Pick n Pay with added reward benefits means that, as of 1 April 2025, customers will no longer earn eBucks on their spend at Checkers stores, which was an earn rate of up to 15%.

Instead, all customers will automatically earn rewards on their Pick n Pay spend which comes at an increased earn rate and also includes their online spend as well as clothing.

“With the cost of living constantly rising, we believe this partnership has the potential to help FNB and Pick n Pay customers to experience meaningful savings that will boost their household budgets, which speaks to our aspiration of solving for customer needs. This partnership is a meaningful demonstration of the value that can be made available when trusted South African brands work together to help consumers get the most from their money,” Johnson concludes.