Pick n Pay launches ‘Smart Shopper Price Palooza’, providing more rewards

Taking bold steps to provide significant financial relief to South Africans, Pick n Pay has launched the ‘Smart Shopper Price Palooza’ initiative.

Coined the ‘Smart Shopper Price Palooza’ to emphasise the huge value to customers, the initiative will combine deeper instant savings on products, boost Smart Shopper points, and run a daily cash giveaways from 10 February to 9 March 2025.

Recent data by Smart Shopper shows how the loyalty programme is a financial ally for many South African households.

Launching after the financial crunch of ‘Januworry,’ the Smart Shopper Price Palooza initiative further reinforces the vital role of loyalty programmes in easing budgets, especially those offering the option to save immediately and earn points for a rainy day.

Smart Shopper is reported to be the only grocery retailer offering this combination of reward benefits, which is increasingly popular with customers.

In January alone, Smart Shopper members redeemed over R50m in points, demonstrating the role of the retailer’s dual-impact rewards when customers need them most. This figure excludes additional savings members would have also benefited from, such as instant savings at till points or personalised discounts, for example.

A reported 76% of South African consumers use loyalty programmes, and most consumers use programmes 30% more than the previous year, according to the most recent Truth & BrandMapp Loyalty Whitepaper 2023/4.

“The Smart Shopper Price Palooza is part of our commitment to supporting customers when they need it most. While Smart Shopper delivers value all year round, families require extra relief during financially challenging periods. By investing millions more into this initiative, we’re making an even bigger difference in our customers’ lives - and their pockets,” says Bridget Dore, head of Smart Shopper and Customer Insights: Pick n Pay.

Annually, Smart Shopper delivers over R7bn in savings through personalised discounts, cashback, and instant cash-off deals. Free-to-join clubs like the Live Well Club add millions in bonus points each year, making the programme a powerful cost-saving tool for customers.

“For over a decade, Smart Shopper has provided instant savings at the tills and valuable points to support customers when they need it most. Initiatives like our Smart Shopper Price Palooza reaffirm our commitment to real financial relief,” adds Dore.

As Smart Shopper Price Palooza rolls out, Pick n Pay will monitor customer feedback to explore making this initiative a regular event.