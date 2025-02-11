Rick Ross teams up with Pick n Pay for Cape Town Smart Shopper campaign

In January, global hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Rick Ross made headlines during his visit to Cape Town, where he praised the city and hinted at a major project in the works. It has now been confirmed that his visit was in collaboration with Pick n Pay.

Cultural impact

Ross is the face of Pick n Pay’s latest Smart Shopper campaign, which leverages the cultural impact of DJ Khaled’s hit All I Do Is Win, in which Ross features alongside Ludacris, T-Pain, and Snoop Dogg. The campaign strategically aligns Pick n Pay’s rewards programme with the song’s winning theme, reinforcing the value of Smart Shopper benefits for customers.

Adding a touch of local, Ross is joined by South African comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, who brings his signature humour to the reimagined music video-esque TV commercial.

Pick n Pay claims it gives customers over R7bn in savings every year, and that its new Smart Shopper Price Palooza is its boldest savings event yet, which includes cash prizes totalling R2.8m, and it needed a big name to match. “Who better to deliver the message than the biggest boss himself,” says Vincent Viviers, co-head: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, speaking about the decision to work with Ross.

“From his chart-topping hits to his larger-than-life empire, Ross knows hustling smart means getting the best value. And that’s exactly what Smart Shopper Price Palooza is about – a chance to win, win, win with crazy deals, double Smart Shopper points and life-enhancing cash prizes. All customers must do is swipe their registered Smart Shopper card when purchasing a participating product,” says Viviers.

Easy pitch

Given how effusive Ross has been about beautiful South Africa on his social media, he loves any excuse to spend time here, so it was an easy pitch, he added.

“Success is about making power moves. And with Pick n Pay Smart Shopper, every shopper is making boss moves. Winning isn’t just a mindset - it’s a lifestyle. And it starts with smart decisions, like using a rewards card to win more from every shop,” says Ross.

Ross added that his recent visit showed the biggest boss nothing but love. “The energy, the culture, the people - next level. Much respect, can’t wait to be back.”

Filmed in a Cape Town Pick n Pay store, the commercial video features Ross alongside Bezuidenhout, blending hip-hop swagger with local humour. Behind-the-scenes footage captures Ross and his team admiring South Africa’s impressive retail scene while walking through the store.

Bezuidenhout shared his Smart Shopper Price Palooza experience with Ross. “I love a k*k fancy thing, as you know, and this advert took it to a whole new k*k level of fancy. Thanks to Smart Shopper, I felt like a boss, and I got to live out the rap-star high life with Rick Ross,” says Bezuidenhout. He shared a video on Instagram, showing off his luxury trailer, saying the bar has officially been raised after this experience.

“We think customers will really resonate with the remixed song,” concludes Viviers.

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Price Palooza runs from 10 February until 9 March 2025. Every day, one Smart Shopper will win R100,000 cash. Smart Shoppers also get more points and instant savings throughout the period.