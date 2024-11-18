Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAfriGISHeineken BeveragesJockey South AfricaProduct of the Year South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pick n Pay closes more stores across SA

    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    One of South Africa’s leading retailers, Pick n Pay, has announced the closure of 32 supermarkets across South Africa as part of its turnaround strategy. This move comes amid efforts to stabilise the business following significant financial losses in recent years.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    In a trading update for the 45 weeks ending 5 January 2025, Pick n Pay revealed that 24 company-owned stores and eight franchise stores have shut their doors. In addition, five company-owned stores were converted into franchise outlets.

    At the time of last reporting (October 2024), the group had closed 24 supermarkets, including 10 corporate stores and 14 franchise stores — meaning the total has increased by 8 since.

    This decision is reported to be part of the retailer’s ‘Store Estate Reset’ plan aimed at optimising operations and focusing on profitable locations.

    The company embarked on this turnaround journey after reporting a staggering after-tax loss of R3.2bn for the fiscal year ending February 2024. This included a R2.8bn non-cash impairment on company-owned assets. Pick n Pay Grocery alone recorded a trading loss of R1.5bn, which significantly offset the R1.9bn profit from its Boxer stores.

    To regain financial stability, Pick n Pay raised R4bn through a Rights Offer in August 2024, which was more than double oversubscribed.

    Additionally, the separate listing of Boxer stores generated another R8bn, strengthening the company’s financial foundation. Boxer reportedly saw strong sales growth in the 45-week period, with sales up 11.4% and 6.7% on a like-for-like basis.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, store closures
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz