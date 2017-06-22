Design Week South Africa 2025 calls for applications

Design Week South Africa, which made its debut last year, has opened its applications to take part in the 2025 edition.

Image supplied

Taking place in Johannesburg from 9-12 October 2025, and in Cape Town from 23-26 October 2025, Design Week South Africa is an expansive city-wide calendar of events and immersive experiences that showcase the future of South African design through knowledge sharing, inclusivity and support.

The inaugural event in 2024 included more than 90 activations, discussions, showcases, workshops, and exhibitions across Johannesburg and Cape Town.

"I was amazed by the incredible response to the inaugural year of Design Week South Africa. We had a wide-scale industry buy-in with more than 150 creatives and brands participating across both cities – working within 15 design disciplines. We also had impressive local and international media coverage, offering opportunities to participants beyond each of their four-day activations," says Design Week South Africa founder, Margot Molyneux.

Open call

Taking place in Johannesburg and Cape Town, designers, brands, creative thinkers, and makers are invited to apply to participate in the two cities' four-day events.

Once accepted, creatives will be included in a curated calendar of events that will consist of workshops, exhibitions, engaging discussions, interactive installations, performances, showroom experiences, food and drinks activations, exciting collaborations, product launches, walkabout tours and open studios.

Spanning all design disciplines, Design Week South Africa’s aim is to include the fields of architecture, art, dance, fashion, food, furniture, graphic design, industrial, interior, jewellery, music, product design, and urban planning.

Each showcase, event, activation, and exhibition on display at Design Week South Africa 2025 will be curated through the lens of four content pillars: Space Sharing, Growing Collaboratively, Future Archives, Game Changing.

To apply, go to www.designweeksouthafrica.com/application_2025