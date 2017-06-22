Retail Design & Manufacturing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAfriGISHeineken BeveragesJockey South AfricaProduct of the Year South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Design Week South Africa 2025 calls for applications

    4 Feb 2025
    4 Feb 2025
    Design Week South Africa, which made its debut last year, has opened its applications to take part in the 2025 edition.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Taking place in Johannesburg from 9-12 October 2025, and in Cape Town from 23-26 October 2025, Design Week South Africa is an expansive city-wide calendar of events and immersive experiences that showcase the future of South African design through knowledge sharing, inclusivity and support.

    The inaugural event in 2024 included more than 90 activations, discussions, showcases, workshops, and exhibitions across Johannesburg and Cape Town.

    "I was amazed by the incredible response to the inaugural year of Design Week South Africa. We had a wide-scale industry buy-in with more than 150 creatives and brands participating across both cities – working within 15 design disciplines. We also had impressive local and international media coverage, offering opportunities to participants beyond each of their four-day activations," says Design Week South Africa founder, Margot Molyneux.

    Open call

    Taking place in Johannesburg and Cape Town, designers, brands, creative thinkers, and makers are invited to apply to participate in the two cities' four-day events.

    Once accepted, creatives will be included in a curated calendar of events that will consist of workshops, exhibitions, engaging discussions, interactive installations, performances, showroom experiences, food and drinks activations, exciting collaborations, product launches, walkabout tours and open studios.

    Spanning all design disciplines, Design Week South Africa’s aim is to include the fields of architecture, art, dance, fashion, food, furniture, graphic design, industrial, interior, jewellery, music, product design, and urban planning.

    Each showcase, event, activation, and exhibition on display at Design Week South Africa 2025 will be curated through the lens of four content pillars: Space Sharing, Growing Collaboratively, Future Archives, Game Changing.

    To apply, go to www.designweeksouthafrica.com/application_2025

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz