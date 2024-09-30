Unveiling Design Week South Africa with founder Margot Molyneux

Margot Molyneux, founder of Design Week South Africa. Image supplied

The event will take place in two key cities: Johannesburg from 10–13 October, and Cape Town from 24–27 October 2024. The platform is set to highlight innovation and collaboration across various design disciplines such as architecture, fashion, and urban planning.

We chat with Margot Molyneux, founder of Design Week South Africa to find out more...

What inspired the creation of Design Week South Africa? How do you envision its impact on the local design community?

With more and more city-wide design-focused weeks popping up in major cities around the world over the past few decades – Milan’s Fuorisalone being one of the oldest and best known, our aim is to affect some of the positive outcomes of these events on Johannesburg and Cape Town.

By offering design enthusiasts, students, professionals and the general public the opportunity to inspired, be inspired, and showcase, we hope to assist in growing a local appreciation of our design sectors, as well as boost both city’s creative economies.

How does Design Week South Africa support emerging designers and local talent?

By creating a platform where design is the focus for a few days of the year in each city, Design Week South Africa, powered by Yoco, enhances visibility and thus focus on the importance of the local design sectors.

By showcasing existing and new work, the next generation of creatives have the opportunity to be inspired to forge a career in one of the many design sectors locally.

What role do you believe events like this play in shaping the future of South Africa's creative economy?

By creating awareness and accessibility to our incredible local design sectors, we believe an appreciation for local talent and skills will grow, both our local and international markets.

What challenges have you faced in putting together such a multidisciplinary event, and how have you overcome them?

As this is the inaugural year, so I have no doubt the greatest learnings are still to come as we head into the first iteration, happening in Johanneburg from 10-13 October.

Tell us how the partnership with Yoco came about?

Yoco has made their mission clear when it comes to serving, supporting and sponsoring the design sectors in this country. Seeing this forward-thinking, and the resulting positive impacts, made them the first choice in terms of partnership for Design Week South Africa.

What is Yoco doing to empower those in the creative economy?

Yoco is working hard to create a community around, as well as empower, the small businesses that they service. Through uplifting and supporting entrepreneurs in our country, they are both ensuring jobs are created and our local creative economy boosted.

What can visitors expect to see at Design Week South Africa?

We have incredible product and collection launches, exclusive workshops and studio openings, discussions and exhibitions as well as tours and collaborations. All happening across both cities to include various neighbourhoods, design disciplines and makers.

Find out more about Design Week South Africa here.