Meet the champions: 2024 Absa Perold Cape Blend and Pinotage Rosé winners

The 2024 Absa Perold Cape Blend and Rosé winners were announced. Source: Supplied.

These awards recognise not only the innovation behind Cape Blends and Pinotage Rosés but also the enduring vision of winemakers dedicated to advancing South Africa’s wine heritage.

Cape Blend: A vision realised over 24 years

According to chairman of the Pinotage Association Beyers Truter, Cape Blend was born out of a challenging time. In a period of static wine sales, the Pinotage Association sought innovative ways to rejuvenate interest in local wines. A pivotal meeting in 2000 sparked the idea of creating a blend that not only championed Pinotage but also included other South Africa’s most planted varieties.

A sub-committee consisting of Danie Steytler (Snr), Johan Malan, Jacques Roux, and Jeremy Walker was tasked with developing the concept. Their work, however, was not without its challenges. Naming the blend "Cape Blend" faced resistance within the industry, and the debate over which varietals to include, and how long the blend should be aged in oak, sparked considerable discussion

Today, the Cape Blend brand stands tall, not just in South Africa but internationally. In 24 years, Cape Blend wines have won prestigious accolades, including the title of Best Blend in the World at the IWSC. Many global competitions now include a Cape Blend category, and restaurants proudly feature these wines on their lists. As Truter remarked, "It took 24 years, but today we can celebrate a world-class wine style that bears the mark of South African ingenuity." November seems to be a good month for Pinotage, on 17 November 1924 the cross by Perold, in November 1995 the Pinotage Association was established and in 2000 the Cape Blend brand was established.

The 2024 Cape Blend Award Winners

Winners:

Bellevue Wine Estate - Bellevue Atticus Cape Blend, 2022, WO Bottelary, Winemaker Wilhelm Kritzinger.

Fuselage Wines - Fuselage Wines Pilot & Navigator, 2021 , WO Paarl, Winemaker Danie Morkel.

Koelenhof Wynkelder - Koelenbosch Nineteenfortyone, 2022, WO Stellenbosch, Winemaker Handré Visagie & Nicholas Husselman.

Rooiberg Winery - Rooiberg Winery Reserve Cape Blend, 2022, WO Robertson, Winemaker JJ Simonis.

uniWines Vineyards - Daschbosch The Gift, 2020, WO Breedekloof, Winemaker WS Visagie.

Warwick Wine Estate - Warwick Three Cape Ladies Cape Blend, 2021, WO Stellenbosch, Winemaker JD Pretorius.

Runners-up:

Beyerskloof - Beyerskloof Traildust, 2022, WO Stellenbosch, Winemaker Anri Truter.

Beyerskloof - Beyerskloof Faith Cape Blend, 2021, WO Stellenbosch, Winemaker Anri Truter.

L'Avenir Wine Estate - L'Avenir Stellenbosch Classic Cape Blend, 2020, WO Stellenbosch, Winemaker Dirk Coetzee.

Truter Family Wines - Truter Family Wines Agaat John David, 2022, WO Western Cape, Winemaker Hugo Truter

Pinotage Rosé: A growing force in global wine markets

The innovation within the Pinotage Association did not stop with Cape Blend. Recognising the versatility of the Pinotage grape, South African winemakers have turned their attention to crafting world-class rosés. As the association's story continues to evolve, Pinotage Rosés have emerged as a fresh and exciting category, gaining significant traction in global markets.

“Pinotage Rosés are on the rise,” remarked Truter, “and as consumers worldwide look beyond traditional French rosés, South Africa’s unique terroir and vibrant flavours are standing out.”

This year's Pinotage Rosé Awards winners illustrate this trend:

Aaldering Vineyards - Aaldering Pinotage Rosé, 2024, WO Stellenbosch, Winemaker Jaco Parson.

Bon Courage Estate - Bon Courage Lady of the House Pinotage Rosé, 2024, WO Robertson, Winemaker Philip Viljoen.

De Grendel Wines - De Grendel Rosé, 2024, WO Coastal Region, Winemakers Morgan Steyn & Charles Hopkins.

Deetlefs Wines - Deetlefs Stonecross Pinotage Rosé, 2024, WO Western Cape, Winemaker Philip Deetlefs.

L'Avenir Wine Estate - L'Avenir Horizon Rosé de Pinotage, 2024, WO Stellenbosch, Winemaker Dirk Coetzee.

Painted Wolf Wines - Painted Wolf The Den Pinotage Rosé, 2024, WO Coastal Region, Winemakers Jeremy Borg & Madre van der Walt.

South African Pinotage Rosés are characterised by their lively, fruit-forward profiles, vibrant acidity, and refreshing finish.