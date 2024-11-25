Retail Banking & Finance
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

VolpesHeineken BeveragesBizcommunity.comJockey South AfricaLulaMACmobileKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Banking & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Pick n Pay raises R8.5bn in Boxer IPO

    By Nqobile Dludla
    25 Nov 2024
    25 Nov 2024
    South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay raised R8.5bn after selling a 34.4% stake in its discount chain Boxer at R54 per share to institutional investors in an initial public offering, it said on Monday, 25 November 2024.
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    The IPO is the second and final step of CEO Sean Summers' two-step recapitalisation plan to raise much needed cash to lower Pick n Pay Group debt and fix its loss-making core Pick n Pay supermarkets business. It has already raised R4bn through a rights issue.

    "Local and international investors have demonstrated extraordinary support for (Boxer's) equity story and growth trajectory, with the order book being multiple times oversubscribed at the top end of the offer price range," Boxer CEO Marek Masojada said.

    The offer price range was between R42-54. The retailer sold 157.4 million shares.

    Based on a total of 457,407,408 shares in issue, assuming the overallotment option is exercised in full, the offer price implies a market capitalisation of R24.7bn, the retailer said.

    An overallotment option grants the underwriter the right to sell more shares to provide price stability. In this case there are 9,259,259 overallotment shares representing about R500m although the retailer said there was no guarantee they would be sold.

    Pick n Pay, the country's third biggest grocery retailer by market cap, will retain a 65.6% stake in Boxer.

    Boxer's shares are scheduled to start trading on the main board of Johannesburg's stock exchange on 28 November with a secondary listing on the local alternative market.

    Founded in 1977 as a small operator in towns like Nquthu and Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal, Boxer has now grown to 489 stores across the country and Eswatini, with roughly a 68% market share of the discount grocery retail market.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, Boxer, initial public offering, Sean Summers, Nqobile Dludla
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nqobile Dludla

    Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill, Kirsten Donovan
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz