    Tasty Nation launches quick service restaurant in Chilli Lane Shopping Centre, Sunninghill

    13 Feb 2025
    13 Feb 2025
    Tasty Nation, known for its convenient, traditional meals, has launched its first quick service restaurant in Chilli Lane Shopping Centre, Sunninghill.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This venture marks an expansion for the brand, bringing authentic African flavors and convenience to a dine-in setting.

    The restaurant offers a diverse menu that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of South Africa and beyond - from classic dishes like Mogodu and Thlakwana to popular favorites such as Peri Peri Chicken and Beef Brisket, Tasty Nation's restaurant caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

    "We're thrilled to bring the Tasty Nation experience to life in a restaurant setting," said Kelly Lewis, CEO of Tasty Nation.

    "Our goal has always been to make traditional African cuisine accessible and convenient for modern consumers. With our new quick service restaurant, we're taking that mission a step further, offering a space where people can come together to enjoy familiar flavors in a welcoming environment."

    The launch of this quick service restaurant is a natural progression for Tasty Nation, who have built a reputation for providing ready-to-heat traditional meals available in retail stores.

    Let's do Biz