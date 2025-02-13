Levi Strauss & Co restructures its C-suite leaders

Following the announcement that Levi Strauss & Co. will lay off 10%-15% of its global corporate workforce in 2024, the apparel brand announced a series of strategic leadership changes aimed at accelerating the company’s shift in becoming an omnichannel retailer.

The changes are designed to realise the full potential of the company’s brand and products, improve the company’s speed and agility, and further its commitment to consumer obsession and innovation. These actions will streamline decision-making, drive operational excellence and align the company’s structure with its strategic priorities.

“Over the past year, we’ve made bold moves to transform Levi Strauss & Co. into a world-class denim lifestyle retailer, and we’re seeing the results,” said Michelle Gass, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co.

“We believe success is built on clarity of purpose and the ability to adapt, and that’s exactly what we’re doing — aligning our structure with our strategy to drive sustainable, profitable growth. We have built a team that is agile, focused and ready to execute on our strategies while keeping our consumers at the heart of it all. By putting our fans at the centre of every decision, we are shaping Levi’s not just as the denim leader but as an iconic lifestyle brand for generations to come.”

In its announcement, the company detailed the expanded responsibilities its C-suite leaders will have going forward.

Liz O’Neill, Levi Strauss & Co.’s chief operating officer, is retiring, effective 1 March 2025, after 12 years. To further streamline the company’s structure and ways of working, the chief operations officer position will be replaced with a new chief supply chain officer - still to be confirmed - and will be responsible for supply chain agility, improving service levels, fostering innovation, and optimising cost structure.

Karyn Hillman’s role as chief product officer has been expanded to include merchandising in addition to design. Hillman will be responsible for the overall vision, priorities, and roadmap for Levi’s products and the brand.

Jason Gowans' role has also expanded, and he is now the company’s chief digital and technology Officer. Gowans will oversee both the digital and enterprise technology functions, which will help the company streamline processes and unify data, enhancing LS&Co.’s digital capabilities and operational excellence across all of our platforms.

Harmit Singh’s role as chief financial and growth officer has expanded to include oversight of LS&Co.’s transformation programme to accelerate improvements in the company’s structural economics, supporting growth and profitability goals. Singh will also lead the expansion of the shared services model, building global talent hubs around the world.

Gianluca Flore, chief commercial officer, has expanded his scope and will now oversee licensing and planning, which will drive tighter alignment between sales and inventory, directive assortment and accountability for inventory management.

Bernard Bedon has been appointed as chief human resources officer, effective 3 March 2025. Bedon joins LS&Co. from Nike, where he most recently served as lead human resources business partner (HRBP) for the company and was responsible for supporting more than 81,000 employees across the enterprise.

These organisational changes are designed to align LS&Co.’s structure with its strategy while unlocking speed, reducing complexity and fostering innovation to better serve consumers and drive profitable, sustainable long-term growth.