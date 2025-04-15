Levi’s and Beyoncé debuts Reiimagine Chapter 3: Refrigerator

The Levi’s brand, in collaboration with Beyoncé, has debuted Refrigerator, the third chapter of the Reiimagine campaign. In the new film, Levi’s continues to highlight the brand’s heritage as inspiration for reinvention.

Image supplied

The first two chapters, Launderette and Pool Hall, reignited conversations around Levi’s legacy, with Launderette’s subversive take on the brand’s classic ad and Pool Hall paying homage to Levi’s deep ties to music and counterculture.

The third chapter, Refrigerator, brings the campaign into a new setting – a roadside diner – where timeless style meets undeniable confidence.

Levi’s teamed up with Grammy Award-winning director Melina Matsoukas for this chapter, which highlights how Levi’s remains a canvas for individuality, self-expression, and cultural influence for today.

The campaign was conceived in creative partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day LA and produced by de la revolućion/PrettyBird..

Inspired by the Levi’s 1988 Refrigerator commercial, this chapter transforms the ad’s original spirit into a modern statement about confidence, originality and empowerment.

Set in a sun-drenched roadside diner, the film reimagines the 1988 Refrigerator ad, with Beyoncé as the lead. In the Levi’s Iconic Western Shirt, 501 Original Shorts, a crisp white tank, and a classic red paisley bandana, she moves with confidence, ready to take on her next challenge. With a special cameo from Willie Jones, a collaborator on Cowboy Carter, the campaign seamlessly connects the brand to Beyoncé’s broader artistic universe.

“Levi’s isn’t a legacy brand - it’s a brand with an incredible legacy that has consistently remained at the center of culture” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co.

“Through Reiimagine and our partnership with Beyoncé, one of the most influential artists of our time, we’re building on decades of classic Levi’s iconography and celebrating what it means to lead with intent and confidence.”

“Refrigerator” launches with a fully integrated global campaign, including television, digital, social media, out-of-home and brand activations.

The campaign continues the Levi’s tradition of working with the most celebrated creative talents of our time. Matsoukas collaborated with Emmy Award-winning cinematographer Marcell Rév and acclaimed photographer Mason Poole to capture the visual essence of “Refrigerator,” building on the legacy of iconic Levi’s campaigns and photography.