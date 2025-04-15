Retail Design & Manufacturing
    Retail Design & Manufacturing

    Chinese manufacturers "expose" where luxury brands are really made

    A firestorm is erupting across social media as Chinese manufacturers, creators, and influencers 'expose' luxury brands that claim they're made in specific regions of the world while quietly mass-producing goods in Chinese factories.
    15 Apr 2025
    15 Apr 2025
    Photo by Alena Darmel via
    Photo by Alena Darmel via www.pexels.com

    What began as Donald Trump and the United States trying to flex their political muscle has escalated to an intense tariff ‘war’ between global superpowers China and the US.

    Tensions continue to escalate and have intensified further after China retaliated to Trump’s 145% tariff hike with a 125% tariff of its own, and have stood on business of refusing to let Donald Trump and his administration ‘bully’ them.

    This has spilled into various sectors, such as in the fashion manufacturing world, as some Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) have taken to social media to expose that they have been the hands behind the products of some of the most popular luxury brands, some for roughly three decades.

    Online platforms like TikTok are now flooded with videos of Chinese factory workers revealing the origins of big-name items — from Michael Kors handbags to Coach purses and even Levi’s jeans — all supposedly “American-made.”


    @lunasourcingchina Manufacturers behind Nike, Addidas, fila, new balance……..! #sourcingtips #sourcingagent #yiwuagent #Lunasourcingchina #chinasource #nike #adidas #fila #newbalance #timberland #shoemanufacturer #shoefactory #factory#chinashipping #wholesale #directfactory #nailfactory #chinasupplier #fyp #tiktokrefugee ♬ original sound - LunaSourcingChina

    @sen.bags Chinese manufacturing going to the US can make American people live better, not take away their jobs #senbag ♬ original sound - SEN BAGS

    @user5148517748615 China spilled all the beans on manufacturing products for the USA #luxurygoods #usa���� #china ♬ original sound - user5148517748615

