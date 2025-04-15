Chinese manufacturers "expose" where luxury brands are really made

A firestorm is erupting across social media as Chinese manufacturers, creators, and influencers 'expose' luxury brands that claim they're made in specific regions of the world while quietly mass-producing goods in Chinese factories.

Photo by Alena Darmel via www.pexels.com

What began as Donald Trump and the United States trying to flex their political muscle has escalated to an intense tariff ‘war’ between global superpowers China and the US.

Tensions continue to escalate and have intensified further after China retaliated to Trump’s 145% tariff hike with a 125% tariff of its own, and have stood on business of refusing to let Donald Trump and his administration ‘bully’ them.

This has spilled into various sectors, such as in the fashion manufacturing world, as some Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) have taken to social media to expose that they have been the hands behind the products of some of the most popular luxury brands, some for roughly three decades.

Online platforms like TikTok are now flooded with videos of Chinese factory workers revealing the origins of big-name items — from Michael Kors handbags to Coach purses and even Levi’s jeans — all supposedly “American-made.”

We’ve been brainwashed for so long to believe that products made in China aren’t original or high quality. But the truth is, China manufactures a huge portion of the world’s products from phones to designer bags. pic.twitter.com/SyfzUHC6wT — @iamMrMarfo (@iamMrMarfo1) April 14, 2025















