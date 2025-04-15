Agriculture Fishing
    Oceana invests $1.5m in US seafood innovation fund

    The Oceana Group has committed $1.5m (R29m) to the US-based Hatch Accelerator Fund II, which targets early-stage companies focused on innovative seafood systems, processes, and technologies.
    15 Apr 2025
    15 Apr 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The fund, with a total of $12m (around R226m), aims to support about 30 portfolio companies over its 10-year term. Its investment strategy focuses on achieving strong financial returns while promoting environmentally sustainable practices. The fund has a global mandate with a strategic emphasis on the US market.

    This investment aligns with the fish and food group’s commitment to driving growth, diversification, and sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

    Long-term sustainable returns

    Neville Brink, Oceana CEO, says that while the investment is modest, it targets long-term sustainable returns and gives Oceana access to international expertise, a network of companies at the forefront of seafood innovation, and a pipeline of potential investment opportunities and partnerships.

    "This investment provides us with valuable insights into seafood innovation, enabling Oceana to capitalise on emerging trends and technologies at the forefront of the industry."

    To date, Hatch Blue has funded more than 70 companies across three funds, all operating within nutrition, supply chain, genetics, technology, health, alternative seafood, novel production systems, regenerative aquaculture, marine biotech, and blue-carbon subsectors.

    Carsten Krome, Hatch Blue co-founder, says: "We are always extremely happy to be able to include strategic investors such as Oceana Group to our group of Limited Partners as they provide valuable know-how, network and partnership opportunities to our portfolio. We are honoured to be a part of Oceana’s growth and diversification strategy."

    The Group has worked closely with the Hatch Blue team since 2020, with Hatch providing specialist consultancy services to Oceana on a project basis.

    Let's do Biz