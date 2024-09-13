Nanobubble tech transforms aquaponics at Cape Town school

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), in partnership with Fine Bubble Technologies, has unveiled a nanobubble aquaponics pilot plant at De Grendel School of Skills in Cape Town. This innovative project combines fish farming and hydroponics to improve water and nutrient efficiency, aiming to reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers and enhance sustainable agricultural practices in South Africa.

Fine Bubble Technologies, pioneers in natural water treatment, have developed patented nanobubble generators that are revolutionising aquaponics systems. By integrating advanced science with indigenous knowledge, their technology promotes economic growth and social development. Their nanobubble generators aerate water at a rate of 222 million bubbles per millilitre, marking a first in the water treatment industry. The technology has a broad range of applications, including agriculture, aquaculture, medical cleaning, and water purification.

The development of the technology was also co-funded by DSI through the Agriculture Bioeconomy Innovation Partnership Programme (ABIPP). ABIPP is an instrument of the DSI, established to support the agricultural bioeconomy. It facilitates, coordinates and funds multi-institutional, multi-stakeholder and co-funded agricultural bioeconomy initiatives contributing to increased productivity, food security and rural economic development.

Pilot plant boosts productivity

The pilot plant builds on the success of a Phase I project funded by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), where nano bubble technology increased productivity by up to 50% in aquaculture and hydroponics. This breakthrough addresses key challenges in both systems, including the presence of pathogens and insufficient oxygen levels, which traditionally hamper productivity.

Current systems for introducing oxygen are costly and inefficient, creating a barrier to entry for small-scale and subsistence farmers due to high start-up costs. The new pilot plant operates on a larger scale, aiming to overcome these issues.

The current phase of the project, based at the De Grendel School of Skills, aims to demonstrate how aquaponics systems, enhanced by nanobubble technology, can be developed into a viable, franchisable business model. The pilot plant offers direct benefits to the school, with the produce being used for school meals and any surplus sold to the local community. This initiative not only supports food security but also promotes economic sustainability through technology diffusion.

"The installation at De Grendel School of Skills stands as a testament to the potential of bio-innovation to drive economic growth, improve human health, and create sustainable, prosperous communities. TIA supports innovations geared at harnessing the wealth of natural and intellectual resources in alignment with the DSI Bioeconomy strategy. Additionally, Fine Bubble Technologies is a shining example of how innovative solutions can address the multifaceted goals of the Bio-economy Strategy.

"By involving local communities in the development and maintenance of the aquaponics system at De Grendel School of Skills, Fine Bubble Technologies is enabling access to the technology, fostering a sense of ownership and empowerment," says Sibusiso Manana, head of agriculture at TIA.

The aquaculture plant at the school has been well received by the principal and staff. The principal, Mr Smith expressed his pleasure at the installation, saying that it has been enthusiastically received by the learners at the skills school. Officials from the District office of the Western Cape Department of Education in attendance were keen to explore how this could be rolled out to other schools and communities.