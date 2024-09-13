Huletts Sugar celebrates South Africa's Culture of Kindness

This Heritage Month, Huletts is celebrating small acts of kindness that weave together to form the shared Culture of Kindness that gives our nation hope.

Huletts, one of South Africa’s leading sugar brands, has unveiled its heartwarming new campaign, Culture of Kindness. This Heritage Month, as people across the country celebrate their individual cultures, Huletts is inviting all South Africans to celebrate our shared Culture of Kindness, the powerful force that unites us all as Proudly South African. This multi-channel campaign, proudly developed by the team at Gorilla and produced in partnership with The Joneses, aims to spread kindness across the country, encouraging South Africans to recognise and celebrate small acts of kindness that contribute to a brighter future for all. As the nation faces significant challenges, Huletts believes that cultivating this spirit of kindness is more vital than ever.

The insight behind the campaign

At the heart of the Culture of Kindness campaign is the belief that while even the smallest acts of kindness can spark real change, and have a real impact, the true power of kindness goes beyond individual moments of generosity and care. It’s in how each act of kindness comes together to create a lasting 'culture of kindness'. While a single gesture can bring hope to a person, a 'culture of kindness' has the potential to inspire hope for an entire nation.

The creative team, led by Reece Iyer, creative director at Gorilla, drew inspiration from South Africa's rich tradition of community and support. "We wanted to create a campaign that felt authentic to the South African experience, where people come together to help one another, even in the face of adversity. The concept of a 'culture of kindness' was born from the idea that our shared hope as a nation is the result of the millions of kind acts we as South Africans experience every single day" said Iyer.

“At Huletts, we are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. The Culture of Kindness campaign embodies our belief that, together, we can create a ripple effect of love and care that spreads across the country. We hope that this campaign not only brings awareness to the power of kindness but also empowers South Africans to make a difference in their own unique way,” said Zethu Sithole, Huletts marketing.

The poem

In a land where hardships grind,

and hope, at times, is hard to find.

Small acts of kindness pave the way

to a brighter future, and a kinder day.

A smile, a hug, a helping hand,

Small acts of love, across the land.

a culture blooms where kindness reigns.

Healing wounds, and soothing pains.

Planting seeds of warmth and care,

Stirring hearts with love to spare.

So sprinkle hope near and far,

with kindness as your guiding star.

It may not be all our nation needs today,

but just a little sweetness goes a long, long way.

Heritage Month competition

As part of the campaign, Huletts is offering South Africans the chance to win a share of R500,000 for a charity of their choice. To enter, participants must share a story about an act of kindness they’ve experienced and use the campaign hashtag. Winners will be selected throughout the month, reinforcing the idea that kindness not only transforms lives but can also give back to communities in a meaningful way.

As the campaign progresses, Huletts hopes that the Culture of Kindness will not only inspire individual acts of kindness but also create a lasting movement that continues beyond Heritage Month, instilling hope and care throughout the country.

For more information about the Culture of Kindness campaign or to participate in the competition, visit https://www.hulettssugar.co.za/culture-of-kindness/ or follow @huletts_sa on social media.



