Gorilla gets Thirsti

A collaboration between awesome and extraordinary.

Thirsti, do you take Gorilla to be your agency, from this day forward, through awesome campaigns and adventurous projects, through the extraordinary and the epic and promise to be relentless in your pursuit of awesome?Thirsti: We do.Gorilla, do you take Thirsti to be your client, from this day forward, through awesome campaigns and adventurous projects, through the amazing and the epic and promise to always be extraordinary and always be Thirsti?Gorilla: We do.It's rare to kick-off a new relationship with this level of excitement and connection but that pretty much sums up how we feel about our partnership with Thirsti, the team behind extraordinary water brands Thirsti Natural Spring Water, Thirsti Flavour and Thirsti Isofit+.Jordan Wallace, CEO of Gorilla: "When people see our work, we want them to say: 'That's awesome!'"Rob Hoatson, managing director of Thirsti: "When people taste our water, we want them to say: 'That's extraordinary!'"So that's where we begin, with an agency on a mission to create campaigns that are awesome and a brand on a mission to share water that is extraordinary. It's going to be an incredible journey.Gorilla will be looking after all of Thirsti's brand communications. Thirsti will be satisfying theof South Africans across the country.