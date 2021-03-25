Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Gorilla gets Thirsti

25 Mar 2021
By: Jordan Wallace, Issued by: Gorilla
A collaboration between awesome and extraordinary.

Thirsti, do you take Gorilla to be your agency, from this day forward, through awesome campaigns and adventurous projects, through the extraordinary and the epic and promise to be relentless in your pursuit of awesome?

Thirsti: We do.

Gorilla, do you take Thirsti to be your client, from this day forward, through awesome campaigns and adventurous projects, through the amazing and the epic and promise to always be extraordinary and always be Thirsti?

Gorilla: We do.


It's rare to kick-off a new relationship with this level of excitement and connection but that pretty much sums up how we feel about our partnership with Thirsti, the team behind extraordinary water brands Thirsti Natural Spring Water, Thirsti Flavour and Thirsti Isofit+.

Jordan Wallace, CEO of Gorilla: "When people see our work, we want them to say: 'That's awesome!'"

Rob Hoatson, managing director of Thirsti: "When people taste our water, we want them to say: 'That's extraordinary!'"

So that's where we begin, with an agency on a mission to create campaigns that are awesome and a brand on a mission to share water that is extraordinary. It's going to be an incredible journey.

Gorilla will be looking after all of Thirsti's brand communications. Thirsti will be satisfying the thirst of South Africans across the country.

Jordan Wallace's articles

About Jordan Wallace

Co-Founder and CEO of Gorilla Creative Media
Gorilla
We proudly build brand love for some of South Africa's most loved products and companies by inspiring story-telling in the digital space.
Comment

Read more: Gorilla, Brand Communications

Related

DentsuDentsu Aegis Network launches bursary scheme1 Oct 2020
GorillaGorilla gets off to a 'humming' start with Huletts Sugar31 Aug 2020
GorillaGorilla wins the Blue Awards Grand Prix with Facebook and Unilever17 Dec 2019
GorillaGorilla wins MMA Smarties Agency of the Year 20182 Nov 2018
#NewCampaign: Shield is going for gold at the Sport Industry Awards14 Aug 2018
SA agencies take top spots in MMA EMEA Smarties Business Impact Index16 Apr 2018
#DesignMonth [Behind the Selfie] with... Sarah Mitchell10 Feb 2016

News


Show more
Let's do Biz