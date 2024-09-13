Verve recruits 4, expanding Johannesburg centre of research excellence

Verve, the artificial intelligence, cultural and human understanding business have expanded their Johannesburg-based team with four new research positions.

Simoné van der Merwe, newly appointed senior research executive at Verve

Researchers Simoné van der Merwe, Yolinda Koekemoer, Sne Ngxukumeshe and Thokozani Ntuli joined the Verve team this month, working alongside the global team to deliver projects from across Verve’s recently expanded proposition.

Van der Merwe joins as senior research executive following three years with global agency Human8. Bringing experience in mixed methodology research, Van der Merwe will be supporting on accounts such as E.ON Next, CooperVision and Shell.

Koekemoer joins as research executive after two years with market research and customer experience agency IQbusiness (formerly Genex Insights). At Verve, she will support the Whitbread account alongside strategic projects for Mars Petcare.

Ngxukumeshe and Ntuli join as research associates, having both held previous roles at Kantar. Both bring a strong background in customer experience, analytics and qualitative research methodologies. All will be trained across Verve’s four practice areas: Insight Communities, Insight Consultancy, Culture & Futures, and Verve Intelligent Personas.

Managing director at Verve Africa, Heather Tluczek, comments: “Nurturing young talent has always been a central part of Verve's culture. We're delighted to welcome new team members in support of global growth ambitions; and in turn offer them exposure to cutting edge digital, cultural and AI methodologies. A wonderful way, too, to mark near three years in local market.”



