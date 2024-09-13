Marketing & Media Research
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

NIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyPrimedia BroadcastingTenacityPREverlyticWine & RosesBroad MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsDaily MaverickTractor OutdoorHuman8Location BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrand InfluenceDMASAKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Verve recruits 4, expanding Johannesburg centre of research excellence

    Issued by VERVE
    13 Sep 2024
    13 Sep 2024
    Verve, the artificial intelligence, cultural and human understanding business have expanded their Johannesburg-based team with four new research positions.
    Simoné van der Merwe, newly appointed senior research executive at Verve
    Simoné van der Merwe, newly appointed senior research executive at Verve

    Researchers Simoné van der Merwe, Yolinda Koekemoer, Sne Ngxukumeshe and Thokozani Ntuli joined the Verve team this month, working alongside the global team to deliver projects from across Verve’s recently expanded proposition.

    Van der Merwe joins as senior research executive following three years with global agency Human8. Bringing experience in mixed methodology research, Van der Merwe will be supporting on accounts such as E.ON Next, CooperVision and Shell.

    Koekemoer joins as research executive after two years with market research and customer experience agency IQbusiness (formerly Genex Insights). At Verve, she will support the Whitbread account alongside strategic projects for Mars Petcare.

    Ngxukumeshe and Ntuli join as research associates, having both held previous roles at Kantar. Both bring a strong background in customer experience, analytics and qualitative research methodologies. All will be trained across Verve’s four practice areas: Insight Communities, Insight Consultancy, Culture & Futures, and Verve Intelligent Personas.

    Managing director at Verve Africa, Heather Tluczek, comments: “Nurturing young talent has always been a central part of Verve's culture. We're delighted to welcome new team members in support of global growth ambitions; and in turn offer them exposure to cutting edge digital, cultural and AI methodologies. A wonderful way, too, to mark near three years in local market.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    VERVE
    We are the Artificial Intelligence, Human and Cultural Understanding Business.
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz