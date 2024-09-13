Starting 2025, no junk food ads before 9 pm in the UK

In a decisive effort to tackle the rising rates of childhood obesity, the UK government has confirmed that a watershed ban on junk food advertising will come into force on 1 October 2025.

Under the new rules, adverts for less healthy foods and drinks will be prohibited from being shown on TV before 9 pm a move aimed at reducing the exposure of children to tempting, but nutritionally poor, options.

Addressing childhood obesity head-on

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne made it clear that the government is determined to "tackle the problem head-on" and "without further delay." In a statement to the Commons, he emphasized the importance of these advertising restrictions in shaping healthier dietary preferences from a young age. Research has shown that children exposed to junk food ads are more likely to crave unhealthy snacks, which significantly contributes to childhood obesity.

Gwynne's words echo the government’s broader commitment to public health, particularly in relation to the next generation. The pre-watershed ban was a central pledge in the Labour Party’s recent election manifesto, underscoring their focus on tackling childhood obesity through policy change.

A ban beyond TV

While the TV ban is a significant step, the government is also imposing a complete ban on paid-for junk food advertising online, acknowledging the increasing time children spend on digital platforms. By cutting off exposure on multiple fronts, the strategy aims to curb the influence of junk food marketing in children’s daily lives, ultimately promoting healthier eating habits.

A welcome step for public health

Public health organisations have applauded the move. The Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) has been particularly vocal, calling the ban a "welcome step." Simon Dixon, head of policy and public affairs at the RSPH, emphasised that childhood nutrition is a "long-term priority" and crucial for "building a healthier future for the next generation."

James Toop, chief executive of Bite Back, a partner of chef Jamie Oliver’s organisation, described the announcement as "fantastic news," stating that these restrictions will play a crucial role in protecting children from the influence of unhealthy food and drink advertising, which research indicates has a significant impact on their relationship with food.

With the government’s response to the 2022 consultation now published, the scope of the restrictions is clear, including definitions of the products and businesses affected. This clarity ensures that industry players are prepared to meet the new standards by 2025, as they work to align their marketing strategies with public health goals.