Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

NIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyPrimedia BroadcastingTenacityPREverlyticWine & RosesBroad MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsDaily MaverickTractor OutdoorHuman8Location BankAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrand InfluenceDMASAKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Digital News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Anele Mdoda to host DStv Content Creator Awards - “It’s going to be electric”

    13 Sep 2024
    13 Sep 2024
    The DStv Content Creator Awards taking place on 12 October in Johannesburg, will be hosted by Anele Mdoda.
    The DStv Content Creator Awards taking place 12 October in Johannesburg, will be hosted by Anele Mdoda. &quot;It's going to be electric&quot; (Image supplied)
    The DStv Content Creator Awards taking place 12 October in Johannesburg, will be hosted by Anele Mdoda. "It's going to be electric" (Image supplied)

    The DStv Content Creator Awards taking place 12 October in Johannesburg, will be hosted by Anele Mdoda.

    The awards are a critical platform that recognise and uplift South Africa’s most innovative creators, giving them the recognition they deserve for shaping cultural narratives and pushing boundaries in the content space.

    From social media stars to podcasters and visionary short-filmmakers, the DStv Content Creator Awards are crucial in elevating the country's digital landscape and supporting the broader creative industry.

    Bringing her A game

    Mdoda, renowned for her dynamic personality and sharp wit, promises to guide the guests through an unforgettable night celebrating the best in content creation.

    "I'm beyond excited to be hosting this year's DStv Content Creator Awards,” says Mdoda.

    “The energy, the creativity, the absolute magic that these creators bring, it's electric!

    "Get ready for a night full of surprises, laughter, and standout moments celebrating the phenomenal talent that’s shaping the future of entertainment in South Africa.

    "I’m bringing my A-game as this year’s host because these creators deserve nothing less than a show as daring and dynamic as they are!"

    Exclusive venue and inaugural Afterparty

    The event takes place at an exclusive, custom-built venue on Nelson Mandela Square for the first time.

    Plus Channel O will present the inaugural official After Party, which is set to be an exclusive takeover at Hard Rock Café with top-tier DJs.

    Tickets on sale

    Tickets for the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards are officially on sale.

    The full cast and line-up will be announced soon, so keep your eyes on the awards’ social media for updates.

    Read more: DStv, content creation, Anele Mdoda, influencers, DStv Content Creator Awards, content creator awards
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz