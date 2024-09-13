Anele Mdoda to host DStv Content Creator Awards - “It’s going to be electric”

The DStv Content Creator Awards taking place on 12 October in Johannesburg, will be hosted by Anele Mdoda.

The awards are a critical platform that recognise and uplift South Africa’s most innovative creators, giving them the recognition they deserve for shaping cultural narratives and pushing boundaries in the content space.

From social media stars to podcasters and visionary short-filmmakers, the DStv Content Creator Awards are crucial in elevating the country's digital landscape and supporting the broader creative industry.

Bringing her A game

Mdoda, renowned for her dynamic personality and sharp wit, promises to guide the guests through an unforgettable night celebrating the best in content creation.

"I'm beyond excited to be hosting this year's DStv Content Creator Awards,” says Mdoda.

“The energy, the creativity, the absolute magic that these creators bring, it's electric!

"Get ready for a night full of surprises, laughter, and standout moments celebrating the phenomenal talent that’s shaping the future of entertainment in South Africa.

"I’m bringing my A-game as this year’s host because these creators deserve nothing less than a show as daring and dynamic as they are!"

Exclusive venue and inaugural Afterparty

The event takes place at an exclusive, custom-built venue on Nelson Mandela Square for the first time.

Plus Channel O will present the inaugural official After Party, which is set to be an exclusive takeover at Hard Rock Café with top-tier DJs.

Tickets on sale

Tickets for the 2024 DStv Content Creator Awards are officially on sale.

The full cast and line-up will be announced soon, so keep your eyes on the awards’ social media for updates.