    Joburg Film Festival 2025 dates set, opens call for submissions

    12 Sep 2024
    The Joburg Film Festival has announced the dates for the 2025 edition and invites local filmmakers to submit their films for consideration for the seventh edition of the festival.
    Image supplied

    In collaboration with MultiChoice, the festival will be held from 11-16 March 2025 in Sandton, Johannesburg. This year’s event will once again unite filmmakers, industry professionals and film lovers to celebrate the art of storytelling through cinema.

    At the heart of the festival is a meticulously curated film programme celebrating cinematic excellence and promoting diversity through a wide array of films, and the upcoming edition will once again focus on over 60 inspiring titles from across the globe that are sure to captivate audiences.

    "In the ever-evolving landscape of global media and entertainment, the Joburg Film Festival stands at the forefront of Africa’s cultural and creative revolution," said Nhlanhla Ndaba, Joburg Film Festival curator.

    From engaging panel discussions to mesmerizing film screenings, the festival promises to be a dynamic blend of past and present, celebrating both established and up-and-coming filmmakers.

    The festival remains committed to promoting diverse perspectives and voices, providing a platform for both emerging talent and established filmmakers.

    For the first time since its inception, the festival’s curation team is inviting local filmmakers to submit their features or shorts for consideration in next year’s event.

    "Now in its 7th year, the festival continues to celebrate filmmaking excellence, offering a unique window into the heart of a continent rich with inspiring stories waiting to be shared on the international stage. In addition, the team is thrilled to invite local filmmakers to submit their work for consideration in next year's festival, marking this opportunity for the first time in the festival’s history," added Ndaba.

    Submissions are open and close on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

    For detailed submission guidelines and other rules, go to www.joburgfilmfestival.co.za.

