Lifestyle Film
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

KLAFusionDesignHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Ernest Cole – Lost and Found to open 2025 Joburg Film Festival

    11 Feb 2025
    11 Feb 2025
    The 7th edition of the Joburg Film Festival, taking place in March 2025, will kick off with documentary Ernest Cole – Lost and Found.
    Source:
    Source: www.youtube.com

    The film made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France and won the award for Best Documentary, and highlights the life and work of one of South Africa's most prominent and pioneering photographers, Ernest Cole.

    About Ernest Cole – Lost and Found

    In a world where photography was not yet recognised as a tool for social change, Ernest Cole took it upon himself to document the stark realities of the apartheid era. Despite facing numerous challenges, Cole’s images revealed the often-unseen struggles of ordinary people under the oppressive regime.

    Today, his photographs are considered some of the most important and poignant visual records of the time.

    A vast collection of his work was found hidden in a bank vault in Sweden, completely unknown to the world. To this day, no one knows who's been footing the bill for its storage all these years. The collection has since been returned to his family, and a selection of these extraordinary images is currently on display at the Goodman Gallery in Cape Town, showcasing the remarkable depth of Cole’s vision.

    The documentary is directed by internationally acclaimed, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Raoul Peck — known for Lumumba, which explores the life of Patrice Emery Lumumba, and I Am Not Your Negro, chronicling the legacy of James Baldwin.

    Nhlanhla Ndaba, the festival curator, reflects, “This feature explores not only Cole’s incredible body of work but also his tragic and untimely death whilst in exile at the age of 49. With exclusive access to his photos and a profound exploration of his legacy, this documentary serves as a long-awaited homecoming for a man whose dream was always to return to South Africa.”

    Joburg Film Festival

    From 11-16 March2025, Johannesburg will be transformed into a buzzing cinematic playground, from dazzling red-carpet premieres to exclusive industry networking.

    This year’s edition of the Joburg Film Festival will feature 28 African premieres — spanning both fiction and eye-opening non-fiction films — and 12 world premieres, including two South African features.

    For more, go to https://joburgfilmfestival.co.za/

    Read more: film festival, Joburg Film Festival
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz