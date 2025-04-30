May cinema lineup: from Marvel adventures to South African dramas

This May, cinemas are set to dazzle audiences with a diverse selection of films, offering three captivating new South African films, and a feast of Mozart, thrilling missions, action-packed crime comedies, romantic and biographical dramas, supernatural horror, martial arts, and nail-biting psychological thrillers.

2 May

Thunderbolts is a superhero film from Marvel Studios that follows a group of antiheroes who are caught in a deadly trap and must work together on a dangerous mission.

Ensnared in a deadly trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine they are forced into a dangerous mission, they must confront their pasts and work together to survive. The story explores themes of redemption, mental health, and loneliness, emphasising how connection with others can help lighten personal struggles.

It is directed by Jake Schreier who drew inspiration from films like Reservoir Dogs, Ronin, and even Toy Story 3 to shape the dynamics of the team in Thunderbolts. The screenplay was written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

In the action-comedy Fight or Flight, a mercenary (Josh Hartnett), is tasked with tracking down a mysterious high-value target known as The Ghost aboard a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco. However, the mission takes a chaotic turn when Reyes realises that the plane is packed with assassins sent to eliminate both him and The Ghost. Forced into an uneasy alliance, the two must fight for survival at 37,000 feet.

It is directed by James Madigan and written by Brooks McLaren and D.J. Cotrona.

A story of friendship, adventure, and rediscovering joy in old age, the South African comedy-drama Die Kwiksilwers features a widow in her 80s and her three elderly friends as they embark on a hilarious road trip across the Karoo to witness a meteor shower in Sutherland. They have only three days to reach their destination while trying to evade Elsabe’s overprotective son, who is hot on their trail. The film has been praised for its heartwarming story, comedic moments, and strong performances from its veteran cast.

Directed by Jordy Sank and written by Gabriella Blumberg, Sank, and Marista van Eeden, the film stars Lida Botha, June van Merch, Susanne Beyers, Theresa Sedras and Jacques Bessenger.

In the crime-comedy Riff Raff, a former criminal has turned his life around and lives a quiet life with his wife and their son. However, things take a chaotic turn when his estranged son, his ex-wife, and Rocco’s pregnant girlfriend unexpectedly show up for a long-awaited reunion. As tensions rise, Vince is forced to confront his past and the dangerous secrets his family is hiding.

It is directed by Dito Montiel and written by John Pollono. The film stars Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman, Pete Davidson, and Bill Murray.

9 May

The South African drama Sabbatical follows a successful investment banker Lesego (Mona Monyane), who unexpectedly returns to her childhood home in Thorntree, South Africa, after being suspended for financial misconduct. Her overbearing mother (Clementine Mosimane) is thrilled to have her back but unaware of the real reason for her return. As Lesego struggles to reconnect with her past and navigate her strained relationship with her mother, she finds solace in her childhood friend (Tsholofelo Maseko).However, secrets unravel, leading to an emotional confrontation that changes their relationship forever.

It is directed and written by Karabo Lediga. It premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) 2025 and was praised for its authentic storytelling, strong performances, and South African house music-infused soundtrack

The musical romantic drama Juliet & Romeo is a modern reimagining of William Shakespeare’s Juliet & Romeo, featuring original music by E. Kidd Bogart. It tells of star-crossed lovers who challenge the history that inspired Shakespeare’s famous tragedy. Unlike traditional adaptations, this version moves away from Shakespearean dialogue, replacing it with pop music to bring the themes of love, fate, and rebellion into a fresh, contemporary light.

Directed and written by Timothy Scott Bogart, it stars Clara Rugaard as Juliet and Jamie Ward as Romeo, with a cast that includes Jason Isaacs, Rebel Wilson, Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi and Rupert Graves.

In the action-thriller Shadow Force, Kyrah (Kerry Washington) and Isaac (Omar Sy), are former leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. After breaking the rules by falling in love, they go underground to protect their son. However, their former team is now hunting them down, forcing them into a high-stakes fight for survival.

It is directed by Joe Carnahan and co-written by Carnahan and Leon Chills.

11 May

Le Nozze di Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro) is a celebrated opera buffa composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1786, with an Italian libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte. It is based on Pierre Beaumarchais's play La folle journée, ou le Mariage de Figaro, and is considered one of the greatest operas ever written.

The story revolves around Figaro and Susanna, servants of Count Almaviva, as they navigate love, deception, and class dynamics. The Count attempts to seduce Susanna, while the Countess seeks to expose his infidelity.

The opera is filled with humour, drama, and reconciliation, making it a masterpiece of operatic comedy, at selected cinemas on 11 and 12 May. Read more.

16 May

The British biographical drama The Salt Path features Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs as a married couple who receive a bad health diagnosis and are left homeless after legal trouble. With nowhere else to go, they embark on a 630-mile journey along the South West Coast Path, the longest uninterrupted trail in England, travelling from Minehead to Poole through Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, and Dorset.

Directed by Marianne Elliott in her feature directorial debut, the screenplay was written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, based on the 2018 memoir of the same name by Raynor Winn.

The supernatural horror Final Destination: Bloodlines follows Stefani Lewis (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a college student plagued by recurring nightmares of a tower collapse in the 1960s. She soon discovers that these nightmares are premonitions inherited from her grandmother, Iris Campbell (Gabrielle Rose), who once predicted the collapse and saved a group of people. As Stefani begins to have visions of her family members dying, she realises that Death is coming for her bloodline, and she must fight to prevent it from reclaiming her family.

It marks the sixth instalment in the Final Destination franchise and promises to bring back the franchise’s signature gruesome deaths and eerie premonitions. It is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, based on a story developed by Jon Watts.

In the psychological thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, Abel (played by The Weeknd), an insomniac musician, meets a mysterious stranger, Ani (Jenna Ortega). Their encounter leads him on an introspective odyssey, forcing him to confront his past, his choices, and the very essence of his existence. The film is described as a mix of Raging Bull, Persona, and Purple Rain.

It is directed by Trey Edward Shults and co-written by Shults, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim. The film is inspired by The Weeknd’s personal experiences, based on his sixth studio album, also titled Hurry Up Tomorrow. It was shot on 35mm, 16mm, and Super 8 film, giving it a gritty, cinematic aesthetic. The soundtrack is co-composed by Daniel Lopatin and The Weeknd, promising an immersive sonic experience.

23 May

Die Dekonstruksie van Retta Blom is a South African drama that tells of a woman (Antoinette Louw), who believes her life is perfect—until she discovers that her husband of 26 years has been living a double life. As her world crumbles, she loses her marriage, faith, and sense of identity, forcing her to embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing. Along the way, she forms an unexpected friendship with Leigh (Hilda Cronje), who challenges her to re-examine her values and beliefs.

Based on Zelda Bezuidenhout’s best seller, it is directed by Pieter Grobbelaar and written by Henriëtta Gryffenberg. It is based on the popular novel by Zelda Bezuidenhout.

The live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch reimagines Disney’s 2002 animated classic and follows a lonely Hawaiian girl who adopts Stitch, an alien experiment designed for destruction. As Lilo teaches Stitch about family and love, he begins to change, but their bond is tested when galactic forces come searching for him.

It is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a screenplay crafted by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning picks up after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, with Ethan Hunt and his IMF team racing against time to locate a Russian submarine that holds the key to destroying a rogue AI known as The Entity. However, world leaders are also searching for the submarine, hoping to weaponise the AI for their purposes.

Starring Tom Cruise, it’s the eighth and final instalment in the Mission: Impossible franchise, directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen.

30 May

In the martial arts drama Karate Kid: Legends, Li Fong (Ben Wang), a kung fu prodigy moves to New York City after a family tragedy and struggles to adapt, he finding himself targeted by a local karate champion. Seeking guidance, he turns to Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who help him merge their martial arts styles to prepare for an ultimate karate competition.

It is the sixth film in *The Karate Kid franchise and serves as a sequel to both the original films starring Ralph Macchio and the 2010 remake starring Jackie Chan, merging them into a shared universe. It is directed by Jonathan Entwistle and written by Rob Lieber.

The Phoenician Scheme is an espionage black comedy following Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), a wealthy businessman who appoints his only daughter, Sister Liesl (Mia Threapleton), as the sole heir to his estate. However, as Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

Anderson described the film as an adventure with espionage elements, focusing on a father-daughter relationship. It is directed by Wes Anderson and co-written with Roman Coppola, featuring Anderson’s signature quirky storytelling, symmetrical visuals, and pastel colour palettes.

The cast also features Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe and Bill Murray.

In the action-comedy Guns Up, Ray (Kevin James) is an ex-cop and family man who secretly works as a mob henchman. When a job goes wrong, his two worlds collide, and he has one night to get his family out of the city before the mob catches up to him. Directed and written by Edward Drake. It also stars Christina Ricci, and Luis Guzmán.

