Cinema lineup in April 2025 with new South African films

Gear up for an exhilarating April on the Big Screen! Dive into thrilling action, spine-chilling supernatural horror, captivating adventures, stunning animation, and a showcase of two brand-new South African films. Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience!

Image supplied

4 April

The gripping psychological thriller Locked revolves around a desperate thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to find himself trapped in a high-tech vehicle controlled by a mysterious sociopath, who subjects him to a terrifying ordeal to teach him the "consequences" of his actions.

Directed by David Yarovesky, it stars Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins. The film is an English-language remake of the Argentinian movie 4x4 and explores themes of justice, morality, and survival.

In A Minecraft Movie four misfits find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. This live-action adaptation of the beloved sandbox video game is directed by Jared Hess.

11 April

The vigilante thriller The Amateur stars Rami Malek as Charles Heller, a CIA cryptographer who loses his wife in a London terrorist attack.

When the agency refuses to act, Heller blackmails them into training him as a field operative so he can seek justice on his own.

Directed by James Hawes, the film is based on Robert Littell's 1981 novel, promising a gripping mix of espionage, revenge, and moral dilemmas.

The South African drama A Kind Of Madness follows a 70-year-old man who abducts his wife, who is suffering from dementia, from her retirement home. Together, they go on the run, pursued by both the police and their adult children.

It is directed by Christiaan Olwagen and stars Sandra Prinsloo, Ian Roberts, Ashley de Lange. It’s a poignant tale that explores themes of love, memory, and defiance.

In the psychological thriller Drop a widowed mother, who goes on her first date in years. What starts as a promising evening at an upscale restaurant takes a dark turn when Violet begins receiving cryptic and increasingly sinister messages through a mobile app. The tension escalates into a gripping hostage situation, all unfolding within the confines of the restaurant.

It is directed by Christopher Landon and stars Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar.

The was drama Warfare follows a platoon of Navy SEALs on a perilous mission in Ramadi, Iraq, during the Iraq War in 2006. The story is told through the memories of the soldiers, capturing the chaos, camaraderie, and emotional toll of war.

Directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, the film features an ensemble cast, including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, and Joseph Quinn. The movie has been praised for its intense storytelling and realistic portrayal of the Battle of Ramadi.

18 April

In the action-comedy Old Guy, a legendary hitman nearing retirement is tasked with training a young Gen Z assassin. When the duo discovers a betrayal by their employers, forcing them to team up and fight back. Directed by Simon West, it stars Christoph Waltz, Cooper Hoffman and Lucy Liu.

The animated Sneaks follows Ty, a designer sneaker who ventures out of his comfortable shoe box to rescue his sister, Maxine, who has been stolen by a shady collector. Along the way, Ty teams up with a quirky group of footwear friends in New York City. It is directed by Rob Edwards and Chris Jenkins.

The supernatural horror Sinners takes place in the 1930s Jim Crow-era Southern United States and follows twin brothers who return to their hometown to start anew. However, they soon encounter a greater evil that forces them to confront their past and the horrors lurking in their community.

It stars Michael B. Jordan as the brothers and is directed by Ryan Coogler.

King Of Kings is an animation film that follows Charles Dickens, voiced by Kenneth Branagh, as he narrates the life of Jesus Christ to his imaginative son, Walter (voiced by Roman Griffin Davis).

Through Walter's vivid imagination, the events of Jesus' life come to life, offering a fresh perspective on faith, hope, and redemption. The film is directed by Seong-ho Jang and is loosely inspired by Charles Dickens' children's book The Life of Our Lord. The film features an impressive voice cast, including Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ, Mark Hamill as King Herod, Pierce Brosnan as Pontius Pilate, and Uma Thurman as Catherine Dickens.

Hunting Jessica Brok is South African action-thriller following Jessica Brok, a retired special forces agent who must battle a group of vengeful psychopaths and survive the African wilderness to rescue her kidnapped daughter. Directed by Alastair Orr, it stars Danica De La Rey Jones as Jessica Brok and Clyde Berning as Daniel Conner

25 April

In the supernatural horror Until Dawn Clover and her friends search for answers about her sister's mysterious disappearance in a remote valley and find themselves trapped in a time loop, stalked by a masked killer, and horrifically murdered one by one—only to wake up and relive the same evening again. Each loop brings new terrors, and the group must survive until dawn to escape.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, it stars Ella Rubin, Odessa A'zion, Michael Cimino, and Maia Mitchell.

The Penguin Lessons is a poignant dramedy about a disillusioned Englishman who takes a teaching job in Argentina during the political turmoil of 1976. His life takes an unexpected turn when he rescues an oil-slicked penguin from a beach.

The penguin, named Juan Salvador, becomes a loyal companion, helping Tom confront his past and embrace personal and political change. Directed by Peter Cattaneo, it is based on Tom Michell's memoir and stars Steve Coogan, Jonathan Pryce and Björn Gustafsson.

The action-thriller The Accountant 2 is a sequel to the 2016 film and tells of Christian Wolff (played by Ben Affleck), an autistic accountant with extraordinary skills, as he teams up with his estranged brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to solve the murder of a Treasury chief.

Their investigation draws the attention of ruthless killers, leading to intense action and suspense.

Directed by Gavin O'Connor, the cast also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, J.K. Simmons, Daniella Pineda, and Allison Robertson.

Jungle Beat 2 is the sequel to Jungle Beat: The Movie. Directed by Brent Dawes, this animated adventure takes Munki and Trunk on a time-traveling journey. When a dinosaur unexpectedly appears in their jungle, they discover it has fallen through a time hole created by their alien friend, Fneep. As they try to return the dinosaur to its prehistoric home, Trunk gets stuck in the past, while Munki faces challenges in the present, including being trapped in an alien zoo.

Together, they must work across time to restore history and teach some cave-aliens a lesson about the rhythm of the jungle. The movie promises a mix of humor, action, and heartwarming moments.

Read more about the latest and upcoming films.