From animation to opera: March's diverse film offerings

This March, get ready to enhance your movie-watching experience with a diverse lineup of films that promise to captivate audiences with action, drama, fantasy, animation, sci-fi and live opera on the big screen. Among the exciting releases, two new South African films are set to make their mark

Mickey 17 is a groundbreaking, original film that seamlessly weaves together sci-fi, action, and audacious humour to deliver a genre-defying big-screen event – as only director Bong can do.

Robert Pattinson reinvents himself as Mickey in a film that offers an entertaining, insightful, and subversively humorous look at the expendability of life; revealing a deeply human story of an ordinary man who unintentionally becomes the extraordinary hero his world needs.

The story follows Mickey Barnes, a clone worker on a human colony who undertakes dangerous assignments. The film explores themes of identity, survival, and the nature of being expendable.

The Great Lillian Hall is a feel-good and inspirational story of resilience, showcasing the indomitable spirit of an artist in the face of insurmountable odds.

Portrayed by the iconic Jessica Lange in a captivating performance, Lillian Hall is a beloved and seasoned actress on the brink of a career-defining performance on the Broadway stage. But as opening night approaches, her confidence is challenged.

With the unwavering support of her lifelong friend and assistant Edith (Kathy Bates) and the newfound inspiration from fellow artist Ty (Pierce Brosnan), Lillian is determined to defy the odds and pour her heart into one final, unforgettable performance. Directed by Michael Cristofer and written by Elisabeth Seldes Annacone.

“At its core, A Scam Called Love is a love letter to South African humor, resilience, and reinvention,” says writer-director Carla Fonseca Mokgata.

“We hope audiences walk away laughing, maybe even thinking a little, and most importantly feeling seen. And if you ever consider scamming your way to love, well… make sure you get the right partner in crime,” says writer-director Nthato Mokgata

“We wanted to make a film that wasn’t just funny, but cleverly chaotic, deeply South African, and effortlessly stylish — a romcom that hits with both sharp wit and real heart.”

It follows the story of an ambitious chef from South Africa who enters a green card marriage with a cash-strapped line cook from Atlanta. The couple travels to Cape Town to gather proof of their relationship, only to find that deceiving the government is easier than fooling their own families.

Rule Breakers follows the journey of a group of young Afghan girls who, against all odds, pursue their passion for robotics and innovation. Led by a visionary woman, these girls defy societal norms and challenges to participate in International competitions, showcasing their talent and determination.

“In a nation where educating girls is seen as rebellion, a visionary woman dares to teach young minds to dream,” says Elaha Mahboob, co-screenwriter.

14 March

Buffalo Kids is Spanish animated adventure set in the 19th century and follows the adventures of two orphaned Irish siblings, Tom and Mary, who emigrate to the United States to reunite with their uncle Niall in New York City.

When their uncle doesn't show up at the docks, Tom and Mary set out to find him with the company of a stray dog, Sparky.

Along the way, they encounter various challenges, including an Indian tribe and a group of bandits. It is directed by Pedro Solís and Juan Galocha.

A blend of fantasy, adventure, and suspense, Paul W. S. Anderson’s In the Lost Lands stars Milla Jovovich as Gray Alys, a sorceress who is hired to journey into the dangerous and mysterious Lost Lands to retrieve a magical power that allows its wielder to transform into a werewolf. She is accompanied by a drifter named Boyce, played by Dave Bautista.

The plot follows their perilous journey through the treacherous Lost Lands, filled with dark magic, fantastical creatures, and unexpected challenges. As they navigate the dangers and unravel the secrets of the Lost Lands, they must confront their own inner demons and decide whether the quest for power is worth the sacrifices.

Cleaner is a British action thriller directed by Martin Campbell. The story is set in present-day London, where a group of radical activists hijack an energy company's annual gala, taking 300 hostages. Among the hostages is the younger brother of Joey Locke (Daisy Ridley), an ex-soldier turned window cleaner. Joey, suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, must use her skills to rescue the hostages and her brother.

21 March

The live-action adaptation of Snow White. Disney’s Snow White is a live-action musical reimagining of the studio’s classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen. It is directed by Marc Webb from a screenplay by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson, and features new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The story is a reimagining of the classic 1937 Disney animated film which itself is based on the 1812 fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

Som van Twee is a South African comedy-drama directed by Simoné Pretorius. The story follows Henk Opperman, a psychologist coping with the emotional aftermath of losing his wife in a tragic car accident. He struggles to connect with his son Renier, who masks his emotions behind anger and denial.

During Nicolene's funeral, Henk confesses to leaking the Matric Math Paper to Barberton in 1990. An investigation leads to an ultimatum: retake the exam in Barberton or forfeit academic records.

Henk and Renier reconcile as Renier tutors him, joined by Henk's eccentric father and Renier's friends. Tensions rise with Henk's classmates, culminating in a pivotal moment where Henk must choose between reconciling with his son and saving his career. The film stars Louw Venter, James Borthwick, Adriaan Havenga, Greteli Fincham, and Righard van Jaarsveld.

From director Steven Soderbergh, Black Bag is a gripping spy drama revolving around intelligence agent Kathryn Woodhouse, who is suspected of betraying the nation. Her husband, also a legendary agent, faces the ultimate test of whether to be loyal to his marriage or his country.

The film stars Cate Blanchett as Kathryn Woodhouse, Michael Fassbender as George Woodhouse, and features Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan.

Novocaine is an action thriller comedy film directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. The film stars Jack Quaid as Nathan Caine, a bank executive with the inability to feel pain, who goes on a mission to rescue his girlfriend and coworker, Shari (played by Amber Midthunder), after she is taken hostage by a group of bank robbers. The film also features Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, and Matt Walsh.

Last Breath is an upcoming survival thriller directed by Alex Parkinson, based on the true story of deep-sea diver Chris Lemons. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Cliff Curtis. It is a feature film remake of the 2019 documentary that Parkinson co-directed with Richard da Costa. The story follows Chris Lemons, who becomes entangled in a perilous underwater situation as he is left alone at the bottom of the freezing ocean with no oxygen.

28 March

Night of the Zoopocalypse is an animated comedy horror directed by Ricardo Curtis and Rodrigo Perez-Castro. The film follows a group of animal survivors in a zoo where a meteor virus turns various zoo creatures into slobbering mutant zombies. The story centres around a young wolf named Gracie and a gruff mountain lion named Dan as they team up to find a cure and stop the leader of the zombies, Bunny Zero, from taking over the world.

The film features the voices of Gabbi Kosmidis, David Harbour, Scott Thompson, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

A Working Man is an action thriller film directed by David Ayer and written by Sylvester Stallone. The film stars Jason Statham as Levon Cade, a former Royal Marines commando who now works as a construction worker. When his boss's teenage daughter, Jenny, is kidnapped by human traffickers, Levon is forced to use his old skills to rescue her and uncover a conspiracy involving corruption and government agents. The film also features David Harbour, Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, and Arianna Rivas.

30 March

Following a string of awe-inspiring Live in HD performances, Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen returns to the Metropolitan Opera as Leonore, the faithful wife who risks everything to save her husband from the clutches of tyranny in Beethoven’s Fidelio. Completing the distinguished cast is British tenor David Butt Philip as the political prisoner Florestan, Polish bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny as the villainous Don Pizarro, veteran German bass René Pape as the jailer Rocco, Chinese soprano Ying Fang and German tenor Magnus Dietrich as the young Marzelline and Jaquino, and Danish bass Stephen Milling as the principled Don Fernando. Susanna Mälkki conducts the performance. In cinemas March 30 and April 1.

