Menlyn Park Shopping Centre hosts ultimate Matric Expo

Matric dance magic abounds at expo with exhibitors, fashion show, trends talks and more.

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is rolling out the red carpet for Grade 12 learners and their families at the inaugural Matric Expo, set to take place from Friday 28 February to Sunday 2 March 2025 on the ground floor of the centre. Featuring over 60 exhibitors, the expo is the ultimate destination for matric dance inspiration and post-school preparation, ensuring learners are set for both their big night and the road ahead.

Whether searching for the perfect matric dance ensemble, beauty and styling tips, or career and study guidance, the matric expo offers an all-in-one experience. With industry experts, trendsetters, and top brands under one roof, visitors can explore designer fashion, grooming services, bursaries, study options, and more – all at no cost.

The event will include a range of exciting activations, such as fashion shows at Menlyn Sky, hair trend workshops by Splush and a matric dance trends and body type display by renowned designer Diaan Daniels. Visitors can also take part in flower workshops, enjoy skin analysis and makeup workshops hosted by Dis-Chem, and capture memorable moments at dedicated photo booths.

The expo is free to attend and open from 9am to 6pm daily, so visitors are encouraged to come early.

Prestigious designers and industry leaders

For those looking for standout fashion, the Matric Expo will showcase creations from some of South Africa’s most prestigious couture designers, including Diaan Daniels, Von Ami Couture, Roedolf D Atelier, Johan Botha Fashion and Karen Couture. Learners will have the chance to explore a variety of styles and chat to the designers in person for insights and inspiration.

While the spotlight is on matric dance preparation, the expo also caters to life beyond high school. Exhibitors will offer insights into career opportunities, bursary options, and study loans, with experts from fields such as real estate, psychology, fashion design, animation, sports careers, and interior architecture available to guide learners on their next steps.

VIP registration

An elevated VIP experience is available for R150 per person. This option includes a goodie bag, VIP access at Moo Moo, a complementary welcoming drink, a free 360 video at the expo and your name to be included in the lucky draws to win R350,000 worth of prizes. For VIP registration, go to https://forms.gle/Ley3eyJDy6DSJf4cA.

From finding the perfect dress to mapping out the future, the Matric Expo at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is the ultimate one-stop experience for matric learners and parents alike. For regular updates visit Menlyn Park’s website www.menlynpark.co.za or follow the centre on social media @menlynsa for more information.



