Menlyn Park launches 'Beat the Wrap Race' campaign

Book wrapping initiative helps Tshwane learners prepare for school.

Parents and learners across Tshwane are breathing a sigh of relief as Menlyn Park Shopping Centre has launched an ingenious campaign titled 'Beat the Wrap Race'. With South African learners having returned to school last week, the centre is stepping in to help families tackle the annual challenge of wrapping school books, for free, all while providing a fun, community-focused experience.

In the heart of the back-to-school hustle, two convenient book-wrapping stations have been set up to make this task easier than ever. Shoppers can bring in exercise books, textbooks, or any other schoolbooks to be expertly wrapped at no cost. These stations are located near Starbucks and Timberland, and near the Toys R Us entrance.

“Wrapping school books is a time-consuming and expensive task for many families, and we wanted to make the process more enjoyable,” says Nisha Kemraj, centre manager at Menlyn Park. “This initiative not only offers a practical solution but also creates a sense of community while supporting a great cause.”

Shoppers dropping off their books have a range of paper options to choose from, featuring vibrant colours, cheerful designs, and plastic covers. The stations are stocked with stickers to label each book. A trained team is on hand to ensure the wrapping is done quickly and neatly, giving parents and learners peace of mind, during the centre’s regular trading hours.

While the books are being wrapped, visitors can explore Menlyn Park Shopping Centre’s more than 400 retailers, indulge in a meal, go shopping or enjoy some leisure time.

In the spirit of giving back, shoppers who make use of the service are encouraged to make a small donation to support the Louis Botha or Jakaranda Children’s Homes. Though the book wrapping service is free, any contribution will go a long way in making a difference in the lives of children in need.

“At Menlyn Park, we’re not just about shopping, we’re about fostering connections and giving back to the community. The donations collected through this campaign will help two important local organisations that do incredible work for children,” adds Kemraj.

For regular updates, visit Menlyn Park’s website www.menlynpark.co.za or follow the centre on social media @menlynsa for more information.

This back-to-school season, Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is making life a little easier for families, one wrapped book at a time. Don’t miss the chance to 'Beat the Wrap Race' and start this school year on the right note!



