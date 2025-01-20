Transform your home with inspiration from the Johannesburg Homemakers Fair

The Johannesburg Homemakers Fair is set to be an inspiration to kick-start your home’s transformation journey.

Image supplied

From 28 February to 2 March 2025, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre will host three days of inspiration, expertise, and creativity to bring your home dreams to life.

Michelle Crouwkamp, head of events at Homemakers, shares that after more than 30 years, the team remains deeply committed to the Home Improvement (HIP) industry.

“With hundreds of exhibits to explore, the fair offers a rich blend of inspiration, ideas, and solutions for every area of your home. More than just an exhibition, it’s an opportunity to dream big, explore options, gather comparative quotes, and make confident decisions—all while enjoying a memorable experience for the entire family.”

Each year, the organising team works to elevate the experience, ensuring an exceptional event for both exhibitors and visitors. From convenient parking and a smooth ticketing process to a diverse selection of exhibitors, delicious food options, and top-tier venue amenities, every detail is carefully crafted to achieve excellence.

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre has established itself as the ideal venue for an expo of this scale. The venue offers naturally lit exhibition halls and top-tier amenities, providing a setting for the multitude of exhibitors and visitors.

Conveniently located in Midrand, it offers easy access from both Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Crouwkamp concludes that exhibitors consistently deliver both popular solutions and cutting-edge trends.

"The 2025 Johannesburg Homemakers Fair promises to meet every homeowner’s needs, serving as a trusted platform for industry suppliers and homeowners to connect. As the premier event for home lifestyle and improvement, we can’t wait to share our inspiration and expertise with you to dream, decorate and renovate.”

For more, go to www.homemakersonline.co.za/jhbfair/