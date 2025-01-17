The cultural blueprint: How to make your office not just look good, but feel right

When it comes to designing office spaces, one size definitely does not fit all – especially in Africa. Culture shapes the way organisations and their people operate, impacting everything from office design to lease negotiations. Navigating these differences can be challenging for international companies, as Africa's cultural diversity means there's no one-size-fits-all solution.

Jess Moyer

The power of hierarchy: High power distance

Imagine walking into an office where the layout itself tells you who's who. In many African countries, the concept of high power distance is deeply rooted. People are comfortable with a clear hierarchy, where age and seniority are highly respected. So, it's no surprise that private offices for managers are a common sight. These spaces aren't just about privacy—they're symbols of status and authority.

For multinational companies, this can be a bit of a culture shock. Used to open-plan offices that promote equality and collaboration, they might find their global standards don't always translate well here. In Africa, a private office is more than just a room; it's a statement.

Together we stand: In-group collectivism

Another cultural cornerstone in Africa is in-group collectivism. This is all about loyalty and strong bonds within groups, whether it's family, community, or workplace. In the corporate world, this translates to a workplace that values harmony and mutual support.

The biggest success stories are where international standards are used as a starting point, and local decision-makers are empowered to contribute to localisation. Visual elements, such as the use of colour reflecting cultural values and organisational identity, act as reminders of shared roots and values, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among employees.

The Ubuntu spirit: Humane orientation and collectivism

The concept of Ubuntu – "I am because we are" – is a powerful cultural force in Africa. It emphasises community, mutual care, and collective well-being. This humane orientation influences corporate real estate by encouraging the creation of spaces that promote social interaction and collective decision-making. Meeting rooms, communal areas, and spaces for informal gatherings are essential in African offices to support a strong sense of community and collaboration.

Infrastructure, environment, and work patterns

Practical factors such as infrastructure and environment also shape how people use office spaces and their work-from-home patterns in Africa. In hot climates like Mauritius, the air conditioning in the office becomes a refuge from the heat. In Nigeria, where electricity and internet can be unreliable at home, the office provides a stable work environment. However, traffic congestion, limited public transport, and parking in many African cities mean that when people come to the office, they tend to stay for the entire day. This makes hot-desking less popular compared to Europe, where efficient public transport allows for more flexible commuting.

These infrastructure challenges drive a preference for dedicated desks and personal workspaces, ensuring employees have a consistent and reliable place to work. The need for robust IT infrastructure and backup power solutions is also critical to ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Cultural impact on negotiations

Cultural dimensions also influence how lease negotiations are conducted in Africa. High power distance means that negotiations often involve senior executives and respect for hierarchy is paramount. The emphasis on relationships and collective decision-making can make negotiations more collaborative but also more time-consuming.

By understanding and respecting Africa’s unique cultural landscape, companies can create offices that not only look good but also feel right. For multinational companies, culturally attuned real estate strategies are essential for success. So next time you're planning an office in Africa, remember: it's not just about the space – it’s about the culture that fills it.



