Property Interior Design
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsThe CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    The cultural blueprint: How to make your office not just look good, but feel right

    By Jess Moyer, issued by Catchwords
    17 Jan 2025
    17 Jan 2025
    When it comes to designing office spaces, one size definitely does not fit all – especially in Africa. Culture shapes the way organisations and their people operate, impacting everything from office design to lease negotiations. Navigating these differences can be challenging for international companies, as Africa's cultural diversity means there's no one-size-fits-all solution.
    Jess Moyer
    Jess Moyer

    The power of hierarchy: High power distance

    Imagine walking into an office where the layout itself tells you who's who. In many African countries, the concept of high power distance is deeply rooted. People are comfortable with a clear hierarchy, where age and seniority are highly respected. So, it's no surprise that private offices for managers are a common sight. These spaces aren't just about privacy—they're symbols of status and authority.

    For multinational companies, this can be a bit of a culture shock. Used to open-plan offices that promote equality and collaboration, they might find their global standards don't always translate well here. In Africa, a private office is more than just a room; it's a statement.

    Together we stand: In-group collectivism

    Another cultural cornerstone in Africa is in-group collectivism. This is all about loyalty and strong bonds within groups, whether it's family, community, or workplace. In the corporate world, this translates to a workplace that values harmony and mutual support. 

    The biggest success stories are where international standards are used as a starting point, and local decision-makers are empowered to contribute to localisation. Visual elements, such as the use of colour reflecting cultural values and organisational identity, act as reminders of shared roots and values, fostering a sense of belonging and pride among employees.

    The Ubuntu spirit: Humane orientation and collectivism

    The concept of Ubuntu – "I am because we are" – is a powerful cultural force in Africa. It emphasises community, mutual care, and collective well-being. This humane orientation influences corporate real estate by encouraging the creation of spaces that promote social interaction and collective decision-making. Meeting rooms, communal areas, and spaces for informal gatherings are essential in African offices to support a strong sense of community and collaboration.

    Infrastructure, environment, and work patterns

    Practical factors such as infrastructure and environment also shape how people use office spaces and their work-from-home patterns in Africa. In hot climates like Mauritius, the air conditioning in the office becomes a refuge from the heat. In Nigeria, where electricity and internet can be unreliable at home, the office provides a stable work environment. However, traffic congestion, limited public transport, and parking in many African cities mean that when people come to the office, they tend to stay for the entire day. This makes hot-desking less popular compared to Europe, where efficient public transport allows for more flexible commuting.

    These infrastructure challenges drive a preference for dedicated desks and personal workspaces, ensuring employees have a consistent and reliable place to work. The need for robust IT infrastructure and backup power solutions is also critical to ensure uninterrupted productivity.

    Cultural impact on negotiations

    Cultural dimensions also influence how lease negotiations are conducted in Africa. High power distance means that negotiations often involve senior executives and respect for hierarchy is paramount. The emphasis on relationships and collective decision-making can make negotiations more collaborative but also more time-consuming. 

    By understanding and respecting Africa’s unique cultural landscape, companies can create offices that not only look good but also feel right. For multinational companies, culturally attuned real estate strategies are essential for success. So next time you're planning an office in Africa, remember: it's not just about the space – it’s about the culture that fills it.

    Read more: interior design, Cushman & Wakefield
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Jess Moyer

    Jess Moyer is the director of strategy and research at Cushman & Wakefield.
    Catchwords
    Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz