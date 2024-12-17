Restoring dignity with the ‘Loads of Laundry with Love from Hisense' donations across South Africa

Hisense South Africa proudly launched its transformative ‘Loads of Laundry with Love’ campaign this festive season, bringing clean laundry solutions and comfort to communities in need. The campaign began with a heartwarming event at NOAH House in Woodstock, Cape Town, where washers and dryers were donated to support older persons living in independent housing.

The donation is the first of many top-loading washing machines Hisense plans to distribute across the country in partnership with the Dis-Chem Foundation. The initiative will next visit Baragwanath Hospital in Gauteng just before Christmas, followed by donations in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal, and other provinces throughout 2025.

"This donation will positively impact 11 independent living homes, reaching approximately 110 residents," shared Bonnie Deiner, happiness coordinator at NOAH. "We are so grateful for this gift, which will make a tangible difference in our residents' daily lives."

The event was attended by NOAH residents, representatives from the Western Cape Government and Social Services, the Dis-Chem Foundation, and Hisense. Charles Jordan, chief director of Children and Families at the Western Cape Government, praised the initiative, saying: "Gestures like this remind us of the power of collaboration. Hisense’s contribution will uplift communities and provide a meaningful sense of dignity during this special time of year."

Jocelyn Willies, head of marketing at Hisense South Africa, explained the campaign's broader vision: “The ‘Loads of Laundry with Love’ initiative is more than just about appliances - it’s about restoring dignity and creating meaningful change. Through our partnerships with organisations like the Dis-Chem Foundation and local governments, we aim to reach even more communities in 2025 and beyond.”

The campaign is rooted in sustainability, using energy-ecient, water-saving technology to ensure long-term environmental and social impact. By repurposing slightly imperfect yet fully functional appliances, Hisense is reducing waste while addressing critical community needs.

This initiative showcases the power of public-private partnershi5ps. In collaboration with the Department of Social Services, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and NGOs, Hisense is building a robust network to ensure widespread distribution and impact.

The campaign celebrates the festive spirit of giving, spreading love and joy to those who need it most. Follow the journey on social media to see how Hisense is transforming lives, one home at a time.



