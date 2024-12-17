Reflecting on a year of innovation and sustainability

As we wrap up another year, Mpact Plastics is proud to reflect on the strides it has made in designing innovative plastic packaging solutions that align with the principles of a circular economy.

In 2024, our mission to create sustainable, high-performance packaging drove significant advancements in materials, processes, and partnerships aimed at improving recyclability and reducing waste. This is undoubtedly demonstrated by the Gold Pack awards received this year.

Key highlights include reduction of virgin materials, increased use of recycled content and optimising packaging designs to improve recyclability.

Scientific capabilities are integrated at every stage of the value chain. Strong focus is given to support fit-for-purpose food packaging, taking into consideration the risks associated with using recycled materials. Specialist techniques are employed to trace any contaminants that might adversely affect food packaging.

Mpact Plastics research team is widely respected for their expert knowledge about Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes and its related processes. Therefore, we were able to engage and guide our customers through a journey of EPR compliance and working towards the implementation of smarter sustainable solutions.

We are proud of our wide variety of products offered to our customers this year. These include the Octagon range, the Integrated Moulded Handle Bottles, Injection Stretch Blow Molding (ISBM) range, the pharmaceutical range and a diverse range of bottles and jars for household and domestic industries.

As we move forward, we remain resolute in our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. At Mpact Plastics, we believe that a future of truly circular plastic packaging is within reach, and we are excited to continue working with our customers, partners, and stakeholders to achieve this shared vision.

Thank you for joining us on this journey.

#CircularEconomy #SustainablePackaging #Innovation



