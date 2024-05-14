Retail Packaging
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

MpactBizcommunity.comaHead Marketing ServicesUnitransHeineken BeveragesBataMall of AfricaDY/DXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    From idea to shelf: How Mpact brings FMCG packaging to life

    Great packaging doesn’t start on a production line – it starts with your great idea. At MPACT Plastics, we turn those ideas into reality through a world-class, end-to-end packaging development process. From concept sketches to production first-offs, our in-house capabilities bring speed, precision, and creative agility to FMCG packaging.
    Issued by Mpact
    2 Jul 2025
    2 Jul 2025
    From idea to shelf: How Mpact brings FMCG packaging to life

    At the heart of this offering is our state-of-the-art plastics design centre, where brand owners and our designers come together to co-create. Our process begins with a collaborative brief and response phase, followed by conceptual and detailed design, tooling manufacture, and moves through to line trials and production sign-off. It’s a seamless journey designed to get your product from idea to shelf – quickly, confidently, and with measurable results.

    One of our biggest advantages is the speed of early-stage iteration. Our team uses digital sketching tools to translate your vision into tangible concept options, fast. From there, we develop fully engineered solutions using advanced 3D design software, ensuring your pack meets every technical and aesthetic requirement.

    Before spending on tooling, we can provide photo-realistic renders of the final packaging – giving you and your stakeholders complete confidence in the design direction. And when you’re ready to touch and feel your concept, we deploy the latest 3D printing technology to create full-scale, high-quality mockups for design sign-off, ergonomic testing, or marketing feedback.

    Need to match or improve on an existing product? We’ve got you covered. Our 3D scanning equipment allows us to reverse-engineer existing packs with pinpoint accuracy, or validate production tooling against the approved design – ensuring that what gets made is what was intended.

    We also use advanced simulation software to optimise performance before manufacturing. From top-load strength, to vacuum resistance, to injection simulations for closures, our tools help you avoid costly rework and reduce time-to-market.

    And when it’s time to move to production, our own toolroom, or trusted suppliers manufacture the production moulds – ensuring quality, continuity, and control from start to finish.

    This is how Mpact brings FMCG packaging to life – with design, precision, and innovation at every step. From idea to shelf, we’re ready to deliver your next success story.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Mpact
    Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz