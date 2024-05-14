From idea to shelf: How Mpact brings FMCG packaging to life

Great packaging doesn’t start on a production line – it starts with your great idea. At MPACT Plastics, we turn those ideas into reality through a world-class, end-to-end packaging development process. From concept sketches to production first-offs, our in-house capabilities bring speed, precision, and creative agility to FMCG packaging.

At the heart of this offering is our state-of-the-art plastics design centre , where brand owners and our designers come together to co-create. Our process begins with a collaborative brief and response phase, followed by conceptual and detailed design, tooling manufacture, and moves through to line trials and production sign-off. It’s a seamless journey designed to get your product from idea to shelf – quickly, confidently, and with measurable results.

One of our biggest advantages is the speed of early-stage iteration . Our team uses digital sketching tools to translate your vision into tangible concept options, fast. From there, we develop fully engineered solutions using advanced 3D design software , ensuring your pack meets every technical and aesthetic requirement.

Before spending on tooling, we can provide photo-realistic renders of the final packaging – giving you and your stakeholders complete confidence in the design direction. And when you’re ready to touch and feel your concept, we deploy the latest 3D printing technology to create full-scale, high-quality mockups for design sign-off, ergonomic testing, or marketing feedback.

Need to match or improve on an existing product? We’ve got you covered. Our 3D scanning equipment allows us to reverse-engineer existing packs with pinpoint accuracy, or validate production tooling against the approved design – ensuring that what gets made is what was intended.

We also use advanced simulation software to optimise performance before manufacturing. From top-load strength , to vacuum resistance , to injection simulations for closures, our tools help you avoid costly rework and reduce time-to-market.

And when it’s time to move to production, our own toolroom, or trusted suppliers manufacture the production moulds – ensuring quality, continuity, and control from start to finish.

This is how Mpact brings FMCG packaging to life – with design, precision, and innovation at every step. From idea to shelf, we’re ready to deliver your next success story.



