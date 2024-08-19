As we welcome 2025, we want to take a moment to thank all our customers, colleagues and partners for your continued trust and support. The solutions we design are testament to the collaborative partnership we share and goals we set out to achieve.

2024 has been a year of growth and recognition for the Mpact Group, winning six prestigious awards and securing three finalist positions at the IPSA Gold Pack Awards. Mpact Plastics’ in-mould labelled polypropylene (IML) containers, developed for Vida is Life hair care products received a Gold Pack Gold Medal. These containers are water-resistant, scratch-proof, and provide a sleek, modern aesthetic. The unpigmented jar and lid design enhances the recyclability of the materials, eliminating the need to separate the label from the container. This sustainable approach optimises recycling processes and increases the value of the recyclate for secondary applications.

The Afristar Silver Medal went to the industrial syrup concentrate bottle, which transitioned from virgin PET to 100% locally sourced recycled PET. This innovation highlights a commitment to circular economy principles and was named a Gold Pack Award Finalist. Mpact Group also secured two additional Gold Pack finalist spots: Tiger Brands’ Black Cat peanut butter packaging which transitioned from glass to lightweight, recyclable PET plastic and the Sta-Sof-Fro bottle range which includes 30% recycled high-density polyethylene (HDPE).

These achievements reflect Mpact Group’s unwavering commitment to designing and producing sustainable, innovative packaging solutions that meet both industry needs and environmental standards.

At Mpact Plastics we understand that packaging is more than protecting the contents, it is also about protecting the environment. This year we aim to build on our innovation efforts to further reduce material waste and include recycled content. We are committed to bring you smarter, sustainable solutions.

We are excited for what lies ahead and trust that you will continue to shape our shared journey in 2025. Here is to creating a future where every package tells a story of care – for your products, your brand and our planet.



