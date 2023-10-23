Experience how it’s made

Industries

    Issued by Mpact
    5 Jul 2024
    5 Jul 2024
    One of the key opportunities for engaging with customers is by welcoming them to Mpact Plastics’ manufacturing facilities. Learning together creates opportunities to deepen the company’s understanding of their clients’ business and generate innovative ideas that align with their commercial objectives and packaging design needs. This enables the manufacturer to gain a comprehensive understanding of the client’s brand and utilise the manufacturer’s design services to create exceptional value for them. Visiting Mpact Plastics factories provides insight into how to select packaging which is suitable for every product.
    Experience how it&#x2019;s made

    Recognising the diverse locations of Mpact Plastics customers, the company has adapted to offer virtual tours, allowing visitors to explore the creation of packaging products online. This is in addition to in-person factory tours.

    Mpact Plastics plants are located in Pinetown (KwaZulu-Natal), Atlantis (Western Cape), and Wadeville (Gauteng), all three specialising in various manufacturing processes. These include injection moulding of preforms, single and two-stage injection stretch blow moulding of bottles, extrusion blow moulding, and single-stage moulding of both bottles and wide-mouth jars. Mpact Plastics also produces a wide range of matching closures and provide decoration options such as in-mould labelling, standard labelling, printing, and wad insertion.

    The collaboration between the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and Wadeville sites allows Mpact Plastics to offer comprehensive in-house services for both containers and closures, optimising quality and cost efficiency. The geographic diversity of facilities ensures nationwide market access, prompt customer response, reduced transportation costs, and the benefits of regional manufacturing.

    Visit View our two-stage injections stretch blow moulding process here.

    View our single-stage injection stretch blow moulding process here.

    View our blowmoulding process here.

    View our injection moulding process here.

    Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.

