Dis-Chem's visionary Nomfundo Vilakazi appointed HR director

Nomfundo Vilakazi has been appointed as Dis-Chem’s new human resources director, effective 1 December 2024.

Source: Supplied. Nomfundo Vilakazi, Dis-Chem's new HR director.

Throughout her five-year long tenure at Dis-Chem, Nomfundo has held various leadership roles, most recently as head of HR Centres of Excellence (COE). In this capacity, she led initiatives that significantly enhanced talent management, employee engagement, system efficiency, and people-centred innovation.

Known for her ability to align business strategy with human capital excellence, Nomfundo maintains a keen awareness of organisational needs, ensuring that HR initiatives are impactful and future focused.

Rui Morais, chief executive officer of Dis-Chem, says, “Vilakazi is one of our standout leaders, and she has demonstrated her ability to create meaningful change in people’s lives. She has led our HR Centres of Excellence with distinction, playing a key role in driving employee experience, nurturing Dis-Chem’s culture, and advocating for talent initiatives that empower our team.

"The opportunity to elevate her expertise to the executive team and her commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive aligns seamlessly with Dis-Chem’s vision for the future and will be a critical component in supporting the group’s position as the leading provider of accessible, affordable quality healthcare.”

As HR director, Vilakazi is poised to drive transformative growth at Dis-Chem, fostering a culture of inclusivity, agility, and innovation during the company’s evolution to an integrated healthcare partner and retailer.

A dynamic and experienced HR leader, Vilakazi brings a wealth of expertise from a diverse range of industries, including retail, pharmaceuticals, parastatal, FMCG, and aviation. Her proven track record spans key areas such as talent management, organisational culture, and the digitisation of HR systems, all aimed at driving efficiency and innovation.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Vilakazi will remain focused on her passion for mentoring young talent and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“I believe in empowering individuals to be catalysts for positive change, ensuring a lasting legacy of strong, resilient, and inspired teams and I am looking forward to this new exciting role.”