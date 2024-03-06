Healthcare Section
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

COHSASAMilpark EducationQuickEasy SoftwareJockey South AfricaIcon OncologyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Healthcare News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dis-Chem's visionary Nomfundo Vilakazi appointed HR director

    9 Dec 2024
    9 Dec 2024
    Nomfundo Vilakazi has been appointed as Dis-Chem’s new human resources director, effective 1 December 2024.
    Source: Supplied. Nomfundo Vilakazi, Dis-Chem's new HR director.
    Source: Supplied. Nomfundo Vilakazi, Dis-Chem's new HR director.

    Throughout her five-year long tenure at Dis-Chem, Nomfundo has held various leadership roles, most recently as head of HR Centres of Excellence (COE). In this capacity, she led initiatives that significantly enhanced talent management, employee engagement, system efficiency, and people-centred innovation.

    Known for her ability to align business strategy with human capital excellence, Nomfundo maintains a keen awareness of organisational needs, ensuring that HR initiatives are impactful and future focused.

    Rui Morais, chief executive officer of Dis-Chem, says, “Vilakazi is one of our standout leaders, and she has demonstrated her ability to create meaningful change in people’s lives. She has led our HR Centres of Excellence with distinction, playing a key role in driving employee experience, nurturing Dis-Chem’s culture, and advocating for talent initiatives that empower our team.

    "The opportunity to elevate her expertise to the executive team and her commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive aligns seamlessly with Dis-Chem’s vision for the future and will be a critical component in supporting the group’s position as the leading provider of accessible, affordable quality healthcare.”

    As HR director, Vilakazi is poised to drive transformative growth at Dis-Chem, fostering a culture of inclusivity, agility, and innovation during the company’s evolution to an integrated healthcare partner and retailer.

    A dynamic and experienced HR leader, Vilakazi brings a wealth of expertise from a diverse range of industries, including retail, pharmaceuticals, parastatal, FMCG, and aviation. Her proven track record spans key areas such as talent management, organisational culture, and the digitisation of HR systems, all aimed at driving efficiency and innovation.

    Beyond her professional accomplishments, Vilakazi will remain focused on her passion for mentoring young talent and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

    “I believe in empowering individuals to be catalysts for positive change, ensuring a lasting legacy of strong, resilient, and inspired teams and I am looking forward to this new exciting role.”

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz