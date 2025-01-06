Back to the big screen: July's cinematic lineup

July cinema releases deliver a cinematic slate pulsing with reinvention, revelation, and raw spectacle, inviting us back to the big screen—wide-eyed, uncertain, and ready to be changed.

4 July

Jurassic World: Rebirth returns the franchise to its primal roots with a standalone survival epic.

Scarlett Johansson stars as a covert operative leading a mission to a forbidden island teeming with genetically unstable dinosaurs. Alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, the film explores bioethics, extinction, and corporate greed.

Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, this instalment reclaims the awe and terror of the original Jurassic Park, while introducing new prehistoric threats and a hauntingly mutated apex predator.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth should feel as if Universal went into the vault and found a movie that they’d forgotten they’d made, a sequel to Jurassic Park from the nineties, with the vibe and style of the original,” says director Gareth Edwards. Read more

11 July

In the rubble of brooding antiheroes and apocalyptic scale, writer-director James Gunn’s Superman isn’t just a reboot; it’s a major reset for the DC Universe, reshaping the legacy into something more vulnerable, more human.

“Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice, and the human way, he finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.”

David Corenswet stars as a Clark Kent navigating the tension between his Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing. Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult as a chilling Lex Luthor.

The film reframes the Man of Steel as a symbol of kindness in a cynical world. Gunn’s direction blends mythic grandeur with emotional nuance, setting a new tone for DC’s future. Read more

The animated musical fantasy Smurfs is a bold reboot that reimagines the Smurf universe as a coming-of-age musical odyssey. Rihanna voices and produces Smurfette, now the emotional core of the story, alongside John Goodman, James Corden, and Sandra Oh.

When Papa Smurf is kidnapped, Smurfette must lead a rescue mission into the human world, confronting identity, legacy, and belonging.

With original songs and a diverse cast, Smurfs (2025) transforms nostalgia into a vibrant, inclusive narrative about rewriting your own story.

“It’s a strange and weird and wonderful retelling that should and will stand on its own,” says director Chris Miller of the beloved franchise, bursting onto the screen as a kaleidoscopic musical adventure that dares to ask, “What is a Smurf?”

From its interdimensional storyline to its pop-powered soundtrack, this isn’t your childhood Smurf village — it’s a full-blown identity quest in cobalt blue. Read more.

18 July

The slasher-horror I Know What You Did Last Summer is a legacy sequel revives the iconic 1997 franchise with a fresh cast — Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, and Jonah Hauer-King—while reuniting Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

When a new group of teens covers up a fatal accident, they’re stalked by a killer echoing the original Southport massacre. Set against a coastal Australian backdrop, the film explores generational guilt, social media paranoia, and the cyclical nature of trauma.

The story picks up 27 years after the events of I Still Know What You Did Last Summer(1998), with a new group of friends haunted by a familiar hook-wielding killer after covering up a fatal car accident. Read more.

Four Letters of Love is a romantic drama adapted from Niall Williams’ novel and directed by Polly Steele. This lyrical Irish romance stars Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly as Nicholas and Isabel—two soulmates drawn together by fate, faith, and the written word.

With Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter as their parents, the film weaves a tale of missed chances and spiritual longing. Set against windswept landscapes and ghostly memories, it’s a meditation on love’s quiet persistence across time and silence. Read more.

25 July

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight is a historical drama with Embeth Davidtz making her directorial debut with this adaptation of Alexandra Fuller’s memoir, chronicling a white Zimbabwean family’s unravelling during the 1980 war for independence.

Lexi Venter plays young Bobo, whose childhood is shaped by violence, loss, and a fractured sense of home. With Davidtz also starring, the film captures the contradictions of colonial legacy through a child’s eyes — intimate, unsettling, and deeply human.

“I just really related to the central character of this young, spunky little girl… so I wrote the screenplay with her as the voice and as the narrator, telling the story of that African childhood from her point of view,” says Embeth Davidtz. Read more.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is a superhero sci-fi adventure. Matt Shakman directs Marvel’s long-awaited reboot, set in a retro-futuristic 1960s parallel Earth. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Marvel’s First Family, facing off against Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

With a tone that blends cosmic spectacle and familial intimacy, the film reintroduces the Fantastic Four not as origin story, but as seasoned heroes navigating love, legacy, and planetary peril. Read more.

“I wrote it in a state of fear and anxiety about the world,” says writer-director Ari Aster of Eddington — a film that trades pagan dread for pandemic delirium. In this fever-pitched Western satire, the town isn’t just cracking under lockdown—it’s collapsing under the weight of fractured truth. What begins as a civic dispute spirals into a mythic unravelling, where paranoia spreads faster than any virus and the American frontier burns in its reflection.

This pandemic-era neo-Western set in a New Mexico town unravelling under fear and misinformation. Joaquin Phoenix plays a sheriff at odds with Pedro Pascal’s power-hungry mayor, with Emma Stone as the emotional anchor. Blending satire, paranoia, and genre subversion, Aster trades personal horror for political hysteria, crafting a surreal portrait of American identity in crisis. Read more.

