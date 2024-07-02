Movie lovers are in for a treat this February

As February rolls in, movie lovers are in for a treat. This month's big screen releases celebrate love, camaraderie, and thrilling action. From heartwarming romances and exciting buddy adventures to adrenaline-pumping thrillers, there's something for everyone.

7 February

As much as it is a broad comedy, One of Them Days is a love letter to the South Los Angeles neighbourhood known as the Jungles. Best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are about to have a day from hell.

When they discover Alyssa's boyfriend has blown their rent money, the duo must go to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact. The chaotic predicament leads them on a wild and comical adventure through South LA to make back the money that Keshawn stole, testing their friendship, jeopardising Dreux's promotion and threatening both of their lives as they race against a neighbourhood bully, a local thug and the clock to make ends meet.

The Brutalist is set in the mid-20th century and follows the journey of a Hungarian-Jewish architect, László Tóth, who immigrates to America after World War II.

It explores themes of displacement, trauma, and the immigrant experience and delves into the world of architecture, highlighting the struggle of maintaining creative integrity while navigating the demands of patrons and society.

It portrays the tension between artistic vision and commercial pressures. Directed by Brady Corbet and co-written with Mona Fastvold, the film is praised for its emotional depth and complex characters. It examines the personal sacrifices and emotional toll that come with pursuing one's artistic ambitions.

At a running time of three and a half hours, with a 15-minute intermission, the film has received numerous accolades, including 10 Oscar nominations. It has been compared to other epic films like There Will Be Blood and The Fountainhead for its grand scope and thematic richness.

The animated film Dog Man is based on the popular children's graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, author of the Captain Underpants series. Part canine, part human and all hero, the film embodies the best qualities of both species in a unique and endearing package.

"Dog Man's unwavering loyalty and infectious enthusiasm are matched only by his sharp investigative skills and his dedication to justice," says writer-director Peter Hastings. "He's the kind of hero who'll chase down a lead with the same gusto as he'd chase a frisbee, making him not just a great cop, but a true friend to all. And let's face it, his ability to sniff out clues gives him a definite edge in crime-solving."

Combining action, comedy, and romance, Love Hurts offers a fresh take on the action-comedy genre. The story follows Marvin Gable (played by Ke Huy Quan), a successful realtor whose past as a violent hitman comes back to haunt him. Marvin's former partner (Ariana DeBose), resurfaces with an ominous message, pulling him back into a world of ruthless hitmen and double-crosses. To make matters worse, Marvin's crime-lord brother (Daniel Wu), is also on his trail. Marvin must confront his past and the history he never fully buried.

It is directed by Jonathan Eusebio and offers a thrilling mix of action, comedy, and romance that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Ster-Kinekor's Throwback Cinema continues

Enjoy cinema classics at only R50 per ticket. Ster-Kinekor's Throwback Cinema kicks off on 7 February with 10 Things I Hate About You, followed by The Proposal on 14 February, the romantic 1995 feel-good movie While You Were Sleeping on 21 February, and Sweet Home Alabama on 28 February.

These films are screened at Sandton and Rosebank Nouveau in Johannesburg; Irene and The Grove in Tshwane; Gateway in Umhlanga; Baywest in Gqeberha; Garden Route in George; Somerset in Somerset West; and Blue Route, Cavendish, N1 City, V&A Waterfront and Tygervalley in Cape Town.

14 February

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who has taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected US President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must uncover the motive behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind plunges the world into chaos.

The film features a talented cast including Giancarlo Esposito, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler.

Two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger returns to the role that established a romantic-comedy heroine for the ages, a woman whose inimitable approach to life and love redefined an entire film genre. In Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy she’s alone once again, widowed four years ago. She’s now a single mother to 10-year-old Billy and 6-year-old Mabel and is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends, including her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

Now juggling work, home and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mums at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son’s rational-to-a-fault science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Presence is a supernatural thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Koepp. It's a unique take on the haunted house genre, as the entire film is presented from the perspective of a ghost.

The story follows the Payne family; Mother Rebecca, Father Chris, elder brother Tyler, and younger sister Chlo, who move into a large suburban house inhabited by a poltergeist referred to as the "Presence". The film explores the growing cracks within the family, with Rebecca committing financial fraud at work, Chris considering separation, and Chloe grieving the death of her best friend Nadia. The Presence becomes a silent observer, witnessing and sometimes intervening in the family's struggles.

The film has been praised for its innovative storytelling and atmospheric cinematography. It's less about traditional horror and more about the psychological drama and mystery surrounding the ghost's purpose and its connection to the family. The film stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan, and Callina Liang.

16 February

American soprano Angel Blue headlines as the Ethiopian princess torn between love and country in The Met Opera’s new production of Verdi’s Aida by Michael Mayer that brings audiences inside the towering pyramids and gilded tombs of ancient Egypt with intricate projections and dazzling animations.

Romanian-Hungarian mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi also stars as Aida's rival, Amneris, alongside Polish tenor Piotr Beczała as the soldier Radamès—completing opera's greatest love triangle. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium to conduct the performance.

21 February

When Maya learns that her father was once a spy, she suddenly finds herself at the centre of an international conspiracy in Inheritance. In her quest for answers, Maya becomes a target and must travel the globe, mastering her father’s skills and unravelling the mysteries of his past in this gripping espionage thriller.

In Paddington In Peru the lovable Paddington embarks on a thrilling quest to find his Aunt Lucy, who has mysteriously disappeared from her retirement home in Peru. Joined by the Brown family, he ventures deep into the Peruvian rainforest, guided by a map filled with cryptic clues. Their journey not only brings them closer to Aunt Lucy but also unravels the secrets of a legendary treasure hidden in the heart of the wilderness.

September 5 is a historical drama thriller that centres around the 1972 Munich Olympics hostage crisis, told from the perspective of the ABC Sports broadcasting team. During the Olympics, the team is covering the Games when they suddenly find themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack by the group Black September, which takes Israeli athletes hostage.

The film follows the crew as they navigate the intense and emotional experience of live broadcasting during this global tragedy, balancing the demands of their network with the gravity of the situation.

Starring Peter Sarsgaard, John Magaro, Ben Chaplin, and Leonie Benesch, the film offers a gripping look at the challenges and ethical dilemmas faced by journalists in crisis situation.

The Unbreakable Boy follows the true story of Austin LeRette, a young boy with both autism and brittle bone disease. Despite the challenges posed by his conditions, Austin's joyous and life-affirming outlook on life transforms and unites everyone around him. His father, Scott LeRette (played by Zachary Levi), is always there to support and keep Austin happy.

The film showcases the incredible bond between Austin and his family, highlighting their journey of unconditional love and resilience. The film highlights the importance of family support, unconditional love, and the strength of the human spirit in overcoming adversity. It aims to inspire audiences with its uplifting and heartwarming story, emphasizing the transformative power of joy and resilience in everyday life.

28 February

The Monkey is comedy horror is based on the 1980 short story by Stephen King. The story follows twin brothers Hal and Bill, who find their father's vintage toy monkey in the attic. After discovering the toy, they witness a series of horrifying deaths around them. They try to discard the monkey and move on with their lives, but the deaths resurface, forcing them to come together to eliminate the cursed toy.

Brave The Dark stars Jared Harris as Stan Deen, a compassionate high school teacher in rural Pennsylvania, and Nicholas Hamilton as Nate, a troubled teenager living in his car. The story follows Nate, who is caught up in a life of crime and rebellion. After being arrested, Stan steps in to help him, offering room and board in exchange for Nate's commitment to graduate. As they navigate their complex relationship, the film explores themes of redemption, resilience, and the power of human connection, making it a compelling watch for those who enjoy inspirational dramas.

Read more about the latest and upcoming films.